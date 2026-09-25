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Microsoft Moves Communications Under Brad Smith In Structural Shift
(MENAFN- PRovoke) REDMOND, WA - Microsoft is moving its communications function out of marketing and under vice chair and president Brad Smith as the company prepares for its first CCO transition in 17 years.
Brent Colburn, Microsoft's VP of global public affairs, will serve as interim communications leader beginning next week, reporting to Smith, according to internal memos obtained by GeekWire. Colburn, who had previously announced plans to leave Microsoft in October, will now remain through December and is not a candidate for the permanent CCO role.
Microsoft is continuing its internal and external search for a successor to longtime CCO Frank Shaw, who announced earlier this month that he will leave the company at the end of the year. The permanent CCO is also expected to report to Smith, GeekWire reported.
Shaw will step away from his current responsibilities and serve as an advisor to Smith and Colburn through the transition.
The restructuring moves communications from the marketing organization led by chief marketing officer Takeshi Numoto into Smith's Corporate, External and Legal Affairs organization, which includes Microsoft's legal, regulatory, public policy and government relations operations.
The change also comes as CEO Satya Nadella is calling for employees beyond the communications team to play a greater role in Microsoft's public voice.
"In many ways, the people closest to the work have the best opportunity to shape how Microsoft is understood," Nadella wrote in the memo. He said engineers, sellers, partners and others closest to Microsoft's products and customers should become a bigger part of how the company tells its story.
Smith similarly told employees that Microsoft is likely to have more executives and employees acting as part of its public voice, including on social media, according to GeekWire.
Nadella also emphasized continued coordination between communications and marketing. Colburn will join Numoto's leadership team during the transition in addition to reporting to Smith.
Smith, who joined Microsoft in 1993 and previously served as its general counsel, is already one of the company's most prominent external voices, particularly on AI, regulation and public policy.
He has also spoken extensively about the role companies play in building public trust. At the World Economic Forum in Davos last year, Smith warned that AI could further undermine trust if businesses and governments fail to address the disruption that comes with the technology.
"If we don't get skilling right, if we don't think through the sociology of all of this, I think it risks undermining people's trust even more," Smith said during a panel covered by PRovoke Media.
Smith also said rebuilding trust starts with leaders understanding and acknowledging the problems people are experiencing.
"People need to feel heard, they need to be understood, and they need leaders of institutions to acknowledge what we might have done to help contribute to the problems they are experiencing," he said.
The restructuring comes after Shaw announced Sept. 11 that he would leave Microsoft after 17 years leading its communications operation. Shaw joined Microsoft in 2009 after working at We Communications, where he ultimately served as president of the Microsoft account. Including his agency years, he has worked with the company for nearly 29 years.
Seven months ago, Microsoft promoted longtime communications executive Ben Lampe to general manager of global communications, overseeing communications across all markets outside the US and reporting to Shaw. Lampe relocated from Munich to Redmond last year, a move Microsoft said at the time was part of long-term succession planning.
Nadella characterized the latest changes as part of a broader evolution in Microsoft's approach to communications.
"We will learn, we will experiment, and we will evolve," he wrote. "There is a fundamentally new way to think about communications, and this team will be central to building it."
Brent Colburn, Microsoft's VP of global public affairs, will serve as interim communications leader beginning next week, reporting to Smith, according to internal memos obtained by GeekWire. Colburn, who had previously announced plans to leave Microsoft in October, will now remain through December and is not a candidate for the permanent CCO role.
Microsoft is continuing its internal and external search for a successor to longtime CCO Frank Shaw, who announced earlier this month that he will leave the company at the end of the year. The permanent CCO is also expected to report to Smith, GeekWire reported.
Shaw will step away from his current responsibilities and serve as an advisor to Smith and Colburn through the transition.
The restructuring moves communications from the marketing organization led by chief marketing officer Takeshi Numoto into Smith's Corporate, External and Legal Affairs organization, which includes Microsoft's legal, regulatory, public policy and government relations operations.
The change also comes as CEO Satya Nadella is calling for employees beyond the communications team to play a greater role in Microsoft's public voice.
"In many ways, the people closest to the work have the best opportunity to shape how Microsoft is understood," Nadella wrote in the memo. He said engineers, sellers, partners and others closest to Microsoft's products and customers should become a bigger part of how the company tells its story.
Smith similarly told employees that Microsoft is likely to have more executives and employees acting as part of its public voice, including on social media, according to GeekWire.
Nadella also emphasized continued coordination between communications and marketing. Colburn will join Numoto's leadership team during the transition in addition to reporting to Smith.
Smith, who joined Microsoft in 1993 and previously served as its general counsel, is already one of the company's most prominent external voices, particularly on AI, regulation and public policy.
He has also spoken extensively about the role companies play in building public trust. At the World Economic Forum in Davos last year, Smith warned that AI could further undermine trust if businesses and governments fail to address the disruption that comes with the technology.
"If we don't get skilling right, if we don't think through the sociology of all of this, I think it risks undermining people's trust even more," Smith said during a panel covered by PRovoke Media.
Smith also said rebuilding trust starts with leaders understanding and acknowledging the problems people are experiencing.
"People need to feel heard, they need to be understood, and they need leaders of institutions to acknowledge what we might have done to help contribute to the problems they are experiencing," he said.
The restructuring comes after Shaw announced Sept. 11 that he would leave Microsoft after 17 years leading its communications operation. Shaw joined Microsoft in 2009 after working at We Communications, where he ultimately served as president of the Microsoft account. Including his agency years, he has worked with the company for nearly 29 years.
Seven months ago, Microsoft promoted longtime communications executive Ben Lampe to general manager of global communications, overseeing communications across all markets outside the US and reporting to Shaw. Lampe relocated from Munich to Redmond last year, a move Microsoft said at the time was part of long-term succession planning.
Nadella characterized the latest changes as part of a broader evolution in Microsoft's approach to communications.
"We will learn, we will experiment, and we will evolve," he wrote. "There is a fundamentally new way to think about communications, and this team will be central to building it."
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