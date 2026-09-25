50% OM Representation Examined By Cabinet Panel

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– The Jammu and Kashmir government has said that the issue of ensuring 50 percent representation for Open Merit candidates in recruitment and admissions has been examined by a Cabinet Sub-Committee, whose recommendations were approved by the Council of Ministers and forwarded to the competent authority for consideration.

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The government stated this in response to an un-starred question raised by Shopian MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay, who sought to know whether the issue of reservation for Open Merit candidates in recruitment had been repeatedly raised in earlier sessions of the Legislative Assembly.

In response, the government said,“Yes, Sir.”

On whether the government had examined a proposal to ensure 50 percent representation for Open Merit candidates in accordance with applicable constitutional and judicial provisions, it said a Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted vide Government Order No. 2061-JK (GAD) of 2024 dated December 10, 2024.

The committee examined the existing reservation structure in detail and submitted its report and recommendations to the Council of Ministers, the government said.

“The Council of Ministers approved the recommendations and forwarded the matter to the competent authority for consideration,” it said.

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Asked whether the proposal had been placed before the Lieutenant Governor for consideration and approval, the government said the position was“same as above”.

On measures being taken to ensure a fair and equitable balance between reserved and Open Merit categories in recruitment and admissions, the government said,“Appropriate measures are being taken.”

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It said the Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted to address grievances raised by different stakeholders and rationalise reservation quotas across all categories.

The government reiterated that the committee had examined the existing reservation structure and submitted its recommendations to the Council of Ministers, which subsequently approved them and forwarded the matter to the competent authority.

The reply did not disclose the details of the Cabinet Sub-Committee's recommendations or specify a timeline for a final decision on the proposal.