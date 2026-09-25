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Sernova Biotherapeutics
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Sernova Biotherapeutics: Today announced Sernova and Seraxis Holdings, Inc. will participate in Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, October 1, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Sernova Biotherapeutics shares T are trading up 0.002 at $0.09.
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