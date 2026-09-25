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American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP


2026-09-25 03:12:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP: Today announced an update on hotel sales and the previously announced review of strategic alternatives. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP shares are trading down 0.05 at $0.63.

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