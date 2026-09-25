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New Age Metals Inc.

New Age Metals Inc.


2026-09-25 03:12:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:02 AM EST - New Age Metals Inc.: Provided an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Bonanza Ridge Gold and Critical Metals Project, part of the Company's Kenora Gold and Critical Metals Division in northwestern Ontario, including new gold assay results, the completion of mechanized stripping at the historic Triggs occurrence, and receipt of a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey covering several claim blocks within the broader Kenora land package. New Age Metals Inc. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.20.

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