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Vinland Lithium Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Vinland Lithium Inc.: Announced that it has closed a first tranche of its $0.48 flow-through unit private placement financing. Vinland Lithium Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.43.
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