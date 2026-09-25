IDF Says It Targeted 'Suspicious Objective' In Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Friday that its troops launched an interceptor missile at a "suspicious aerial target" in Lebanon.
"A short while ago, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon," the Israeli military said on Telegram.
Previously, the IDF claimed that its forces struck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
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