US Envoy: Trump Made Clear China Can't Support Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Ambassador to China David Perdue told CNBC on Friday that US President Donald Trump made it "very clear" to China that it would be "unacceptable" for Beijing to help Iran in any way amid its war with Washington.

Perdue explained that the US would consider any type of assistance, be it military, intelligence, or anything else, unacceptable. He also stressed that Washington insisted that the issue of Iran should in no way "tie into anything" regarding China's issue with Taiwan.

The US envoy added that Chinese President Xi Jinpin has agreed with Trump that Iran should never acquire a nuclear weapon and that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened, with no party charging fees.