Volkswagen Recalls Millions Of Vehicles

Volkswagen plans to recall 2,159,054 vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the steering system. Of the affected vehicles, 895,832 are registered in Germany.

The recall covers Volkswagen Golf, Golf Variant, Tiguan, Touran and Caddy models produced between September 2013 and July 2024.

The issue involves corrosion of a screw used to secure the steering mechanism. Moisture can cause the screw to rust over time and, in extreme cases, break. This could loosen the steering mechanism and, under the worst-case scenario, result in a loss of steering control.

Volkswagen will carry out the necessary repairs free of charge. During inspections, the affected screws will be replaced with more corrosion-resistant components.

The company said there have so far been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the defect. The recall covers vehicles produced over a period of nearly 11 years, making it one of Volkswagen's major safety campaigns in recent years.