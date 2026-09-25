Death Toll In Russian Drone Attacks On Kyiv Rises To Seven, 46 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said this on Telegram.

“The number of people killed in the capital has risen to seven,” the statement said.

A total of 46 Kyiv residents have been injured. Twenty-five of those injured are receiving inpatient treatment at city hospitals.

According to Kyiv police, four people were killed and at least 10 injured in the Solomianskyi district after a Russian drone struck an office building.

“Bodies of four people were found near and inside the office building. Two of those killed were found outside near the building, one inside the premises, and another was found in a car in the parking lot,” the statement said.

Ten people were also injured, including a 17-year-old boy. The number of casualties is being updated.

Police officers, rescuers and medics are working at the site of the strike, providing assistance to those injured, clearing the consequences of the attack and documenting Russia's war crime.

Russian drone strike on energy workers' vehicle in Odesa region kills one, injures another

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, a residential building was damaged in a Russian drone attack in the morning of September 25, and a teenager was killed.