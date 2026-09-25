Another Office Building Damaged In Drone Attack On Kyiv
“A five-story office building in the Solomianskyi district had its facade damaged and windows shattered as a result of a UAV falling. Preliminary reports indicate there is a fire,” the statement said.
Emergency services are heading to the site.Read also: Israel condemns Russian attacks on Kyiv that killed 14-year-old Israeli citizen
As reported by Ukrinform, the death toll from Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 25 has risen to seven, with 46 people injured.
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