Russian Strikes On Dnipropetrovsk Region Leave Four Injured
In Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities of Nikopol district, private houses, vehicles, agricultural machinery, and infrastructure were damaged. A 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 71-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Women aged 69 and 71 will receive outpatient treatment.
In Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Vasylkivka and Raivka communities. Infrastructure and an agricultural enterprise were damaged.Read also: Russian forces shell Sumy region border areas daily, 155 people evacuated in September
Fires broke out in Samar district.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces had been attacking two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region since the evening, injuring a woman.
Photo: Regional State Administration
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