Dozens Of Homes, Educational Institution Damaged, Eight Injured In Sumy After Glide Bomb Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, a 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, a 12-year-old child is receiving outpatient treatment, and an infant was treated at the scene.

None of those injured are in serious condition.

The guided aerial bombs completely destroyed a private residential house and damaged 35 households, one apartment building, and an educational institution. Around 300 windows were shattered in total.

Russian forces shell Sumy region border areas daily, 155 people evacuated in September

Work to clear up the aftermath of the airstrike is continuing at two locations in the city.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Sumy with two guided aerial bombs, with impacts recorded at two locations in different parts of the city.