Dozens Of Homes, Educational Institution Damaged, Eight Injured In Sumy After Glide Bomb Strikes
According to him, a 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, a 12-year-old child is receiving outpatient treatment, and an infant was treated at the scene.
None of those injured are in serious condition.
The guided aerial bombs completely destroyed a private residential house and damaged 35 households, one apartment building, and an educational institution. Around 300 windows were shattered in total.Read also: Russian forces shell Sumy region border areas daily, 155 people evacuated in September
Work to clear up the aftermath of the airstrike is continuing at two locations in the city.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Sumy with two guided aerial bombs, with impacts recorded at two locations in different parts of the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment