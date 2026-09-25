Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting: Ukraine Accelerates Production Of Interceptors For Jet-Powered Shaheds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I held a Staff meeting. Among the key issues were the results from testing our interceptors against Russian jet-powered "shahed" drones. The teams working on interceptions delivered reports on the shoot-down rate and their experience. We identified the main capabilities that can strengthen our defense. We are accelerating production. There are also new decisions on establishing in Ukraine the production of different types of jet engines," he said.

The meeting also included a detailed report from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Russia's technological plans for 2027, including the capabilities the enemy is counting on, its production capacity, and the supply schemes it uses to deliver components to Russia.

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Zelensky assured that Ukraine is adjusting its countermeasures in accordance with the threats.

At the same time, the president emphasized that a priority task for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the entire diplomatic corps is securing new sanctions packages from partners, particularly targeting the shadow schemes Russia uses to support the production of drones and missiles, especially ballistic missiles.

As previously reported, on September 15, Zelensky announced a successful test of an interceptor against Russian jet-powered drones, while noting that some aspects of its control still needed further refinement.

Earlier, the president said that 67 companies in Ukraine are currently working on solutions for intercepting jet-powered drones. According to him, three to five companies have already demonstrated results.