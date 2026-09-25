Zelensky: Decisions Made To Protect Data Centers And Critical Communications Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Additional decisions were also made to protect our data centers and other facilities critical to communications and ensure their uninterrupted operation. These decisions must be fully implemented at every level. And this is the personal responsibility of government officials and the heads of the security services," he said.

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As Ukrinform reported, internet providers in the capital have warned of possible internet disruptions following a strike on a data center.

Russian strikes on telecommunications infrastructure in Ukraine may also cause disruptions to communications and internet services.