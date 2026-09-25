Jordan Condemns Houthi Missile Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has condemned the Houthi militia's targeting of the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu with ballistic missiles, calling the attacks a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali voiced Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for any measures it takes to protect its security and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry condemned the attacks as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles on Thursday after issuing warnings for several regions including Mecca, according to AFP.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government said that six ballistic missiles had been intercepted, thwarting attacks on Taif and Yanbu.

"Escalations and violations by the terrorist Houthi militia will be dealt with firmly," said coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki on X.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemeni Houthis.

The members of the Security Council condemned, in the strongest terms, continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of SaudiArabia, including attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure, which have resulted in the injury of civilians, including women and children," said the rotating president of the Council, French UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont, delivering a joint statement.

The Security Council "further stressed the importance of acting in accordance with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and of upholding navigation rights and freedoms."