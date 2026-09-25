Jordanian Ministerial Delegation Concludes Munich Investment Tour

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- A Jordanian ministerial delegation concluded a working visit to the German city of Munich on Friday, during which it explored ways to expand investment partnerships and promote stronger German participation in the Jordanian-European Investment Conference, scheduled to be held in the Kingdom on November 19.

The delegation included Minister of Transport and Labor Nidal Al-Qatamin, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, Jordanian Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khoury, and Chairman of the Jordan Industrial Estates Company Obaid Yaseen.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Investment, representatives of Jordan's private sector also joined the delegation, including Jordanian Businessmen Association Board Member Salah Bitar, Al-Zay Ready-Made Garments CEO Abdulrahman Bani Hani, JoVision Founder and CEO Islam Al-Shdeifat, and ELREHA CEO Yousef Shareena.

The meetings focused on linking the expertise and expansion plans of German companies with investment opportunities and projects available in Jordan, as well as exploring prospects for investment cooperation and expanding partnerships with Jordan as a secure gateway for investment in the region.

The delegation participated in the Munich Business and Technology Forum, attended by Bavaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger, along with senior representatives of German companies and economic and technology institutions. The delegation highlighted Jordan's competitive advantages and investment opportunities in high-value-added sectors.

It also took part in a high-level Jordanian-German investment roundtable at the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, bringing together officials and representatives of the German business community. Discussions covered investment and partnership opportunities in transport, energy, industry, technology and logistics, as well as prospects for developing joint projects.

The delegation also visited Siemens' headquarters in Munich, where it discussed cooperation in smart infrastructure, energy, transport and industrial digitalization, in addition to opportunities for knowledge and technology transfer and the development of partnerships serving Jordan and regional markets.

Al-Qatamin said Jordan has ambitious plans to develop its transport sector in support of economic growth and to connect commercial, economic and industrial facilities through an integrated transport network that facilitates access to neighboring countries and strengthens the Kingdom's position as a regional and international connectivity hub.

He underscored the importance of cooperation with Germany in investing in infrastructure, integrating different modes of transport and utilizing smart solutions in ways that enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and serve mutual interests.

For his part, Al-Kharabsheh outlined key investment opportunities in Jordan's energy sector and the Kingdom's priorities for the energy transition, stressing the importance of building long-term partnerships that contribute to strengthening security of supply, improving the efficiency of the energy system and diversifying its sources.

He also highlighted the importance of investment cooperation with German companies and benefiting from their advanced expertise and technologies to develop high-quality projects that enhance the competitiveness of the Jordanian economy and advance shared interests.

Abu Ghazaleh said Jordan offers German companies a safe and stable investment environment, reliable partnerships, and a platform for expanding into regional markets.

He noted that efforts are focused on matching investment opportunities with investors' interests, facilitating their access to information and potential partners, and streamlining procedures to turn investment interest into viable and commercially feasible projects.

He added that Jordan's strategic location, competitive advantages and qualified workforce, together with its network of trade agreements and economic relations with countries around the world, strengthen the Kingdom's position as a gateway to regional and global markets.

The delegation also invited German companies and institutions to participate in the Jordanian-European Investment Conference, scheduled to be held at the Dead Sea under the Royal patronage, and to explore the opportunities on offer through meetings bringing investors together with project owners, government entities and financing institutions.

//Petra// MF