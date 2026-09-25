JFDA Foils Attempt To Smuggle Banned Hormones

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), in cooperation with personnel from the Jordan Customs Department, foiled on Friday an attempt to smuggle quantities of hormones in various pharmaceutical forms through the Jaber Border Crossing, seizing them before they entered the Kingdom.

In a press statement, the JFDA said the seized items included 70 injections and more than 100 hormone tablets. Its personnel confiscated the substances pending their destruction in accordance with established procedures, while legal proceedings have been initiated to refer those involved to the Public Prosecutor for appropriate legal action.

The JFDA said the seizure was part of its ongoing monitoring operations and intensified regulatory measures, noting that over the past few weeks it had dealt with attempts to bring 14 types of hormones into the Kingdom in various quantities and pharmaceutical forms.

The administration stressed that the seized hormones are banned from circulation and are neither registered nor legally licensed, and are misused in bodybuilding. It warned that such substances pose health risks and may cause side effects, including an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, hormonal disorders and fertility problems.

The JFDA urged citizens to verify that any substance or pharmaceutical product is approved by the administration before using it, in order to protect their health and safety.

It also called on the public to contact it through its official complaints platform via WhatsApp at 0795632000, or its hotline at 117114, for any observations, inquiries or complaints.

//Petra// MF