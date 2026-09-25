Mccracken Chiropractic Brings Softwave Therapy To Calhoun, GA, Giving Patients A Non-Invasive Path To Tissue-Level Pain Relief

MENAFN - GetNews) The Calhoun practice now offers FDA-cleared SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Therapy, a drug-free, no-downtime treatment for joint pain, soft-tissue injuries, and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Calhoun, GA - September 25, 2026 - McCracken Chiropractic, a chiropractic and whole-person wellness practice at 1012 South Wall Street in Calhoun, GA, has added SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Therapy to its lineup of non-surgical treatment options. The therapy is available to new and existing patients as of September 2026, and it's designed for people dealing with persistent pain who haven't found lasting relief through medication, cortisone injections, or earlier conservative treatments.

SoftWave uses patented electrohydraulic unfocused acoustic waves to reach damaged tissue beneath the skin's surface. The device is FDA-cleared for activation of connective tissue, temporary increase in local blood flow, and relief of minor muscle aches and pains, and it's used clinically at McCracken Chiropractic to address joint conditions and soft-tissue injuries. Each session takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes, requires no recovery time, and involves no injections or incisions.

Key Facts

SoftWave Therapy is now available at McCracken Chiropractic, 1012 South Wall Street, Calhoun, GA 30701.

The device is FDA-cleared for connective tissue activation and pain relief, and applied clinically for soft-tissue and joint conditions.

Sessions are non-invasive, require no downtime, and typically run 10 to 15 minutes.

Treatments work by delivering acoustic wave energy into damaged tissue to promote circulation, reduce local inflammation, and support the body's natural repair process.

Dr. Chris McCracken evaluates each patient individually to determine whether SoftWave belongs in their personalized treatment program.

What separates SoftWave from most pain treatments is what it's actually doing. A cortisone injection can reduce inflammation temporarily, but it doesn't repair the tissue that's causing the problem. Pain medication dulls the signal without touching the source. SoftWave works differently because it stimulates the body's own biological response: increased blood flow, a reduction in local inflammation, and recruitment of the repair process at the tissue level. That's not symptom management. It's addressing the underlying issue.

Consider someone who's been dealing with chronic plantar fasciitis for two or three years. They've probably tried orthotics, stretching protocols, and at least one round of injections. The pain backs off and comes back. That pattern happens because the damaged tissue in the heel hasn't actually healed. It's adapted. SoftWave gives Dr. McCracken a way to address that kind of case without layering on another injection or putting surgery on the table.

The therapy fits into what McCracken Chiropractic already does. Dr. McCracken leads a practice built around treating the whole person rather than managing individual symptoms, and SoftWave adds another tool to a treatment approach that already includes spinal adjustments, corrective exercises, and laser therapy. For families in the Calhoun area and northwest Georgia, having this level of soft-tissue care available locally matters because the alternative often means driving to a metro market for a specialist appointment.

That said, SoftWave isn't appropriate for every patient or every situation. People with active infections at the treatment site, certain bleeding or clotting disorders, or who are pregnant aren't candidates for the therapy. And tissue that has been damaged over many years may respond more gradually than a more recent injury. There are no universal timelines. Dr. McCracken assesses each case before recommending SoftWave as part of a care plan, because a treatment that isn't right for the patient's actual condition isn't a shortcut. It's a detour.

Dr. McCracken's approach at the practice has always centered on finding the cause of a patient's pain and building a plan around that specific person. SoftWave fits that model because it's not a one-size solution. It's one option among several, and it belongs in a treatment plan only when it genuinely serves the patient's recovery. Residents of Calhoun, GA and the surrounding communities can contact McCracken Chiropractic directly to find out whether SoftWave Therapy is a good fit for their condition. The practice welcomes new patients and can typically accommodate appointments without a long wait.

To schedule a consultation or ask whether SoftWave is right for your situation, visit or call (706) 624-9291.

About McCracken Chiropractic

McCracken Chiropractic is a single-location chiropractic and wellness practice in Calhoun, GA, led by Dr. Chris McCracken, who focuses on non-surgical, drug-free care for patients dealing with pain, injury, and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. The practice offers spinal adjustments, corrective exercises, laser therapy, SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Therapy, spinal decompression, and postural screenings, with treatment programs tailored to each patient's specific needs and health history. The practice is located at 1012 South Wall Street, Calhoun, GA 30701.