Home Additions Toronto Launches As A Dedicated Division Of Sett Construction, Backed By 30+ Years Of Building Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)Garage Addition in Toronto Home Additions Toronto has launched as a dedicated home addition design and build division of SETT Construction Co. Inc., a Toronto firm with more than 30 years of residential construction experience.

Woodbridge, Canada - Sept 25, 2026 -

SETT Construction Co. Inc., a residential construction firm operating in the Greater Toronto Area for more than three decades, has launched Home Additions Toronto, a dedicated division focused exclusively on the design and construction of home additions for existing houses across the city and surrounding municipalities.

The new division consolidates the addition work SETT Construction has performed since the early 1990s into a single, specialized operation with its own design staff, project managers and trade partners. It operates from the company's facility at 271 Jevlan Drive, Unit 1, in Vaughan, and serves homeowners throughout Toronto, Woodbridge, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Markham, Aurora, Newmarket, Vaughan and the GTA.

The launch responds to a shift in how Toronto homeowners are approaching space constraints. Rather than selling and relocating, an increasing number of families are choosing to extend the homes they already own. Land transfer taxes in Toronto apply at both the municipal and provincial level, and combined with realtor commissions, legal fees and moving costs, the expense of trading up has pushed many homeowners toward building rather than buying. Additions also allow families to remain in established neighborhoods, keep their children in the same schools and avoid re-entering a competitive resale market.

Home Additions Toronto handles the full scope of that work under one contract. The division's services cover second story additions, rear and side extensions, in-law and multigenerational suites, garage conversions, sunroom and family room builds, and dormer additions that open up unused attic space. Each project begins with a site assessment and structural review, followed by architectural drawings, engineering, permit applications and construction.

Zoning and permitting in Toronto present a recurring obstacle for homeowners planning an addition. Lot coverage limits, floor space index requirements, side yard setbacks, angular plane restrictions and heritage designations vary by neighborhood and can substantially alter what is buildable on a given property. Home Additions Toronto manages these approvals directly, including applications to the Committee of Adjustment when a minor variance is required, and coordinates Building Code compliance with the City's examiners and inspectors.

"Most homeowners come to us after they have already spoken with an architect, a structural engineer and two or three contractors, and none of those conversations connected to each other," said John Lamanna at Home Additions Toronto. "We built this division so that the drawings, the permit strategy and the construction budget are developed by the same team at the same time. That is how you avoid a design that gets rejected at the Committee of Adjustment or a build that comes in forty percent over what the homeowner was told at the outset."

The division inherits SETT Construction's established subcontractor network, project management systems and supplier relationships. That infrastructure matters on addition work, where a single project can involve excavation, underpinning, framing, roofing, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, insulation, drywall, flooring and finish carpentry, often while the family continues to live in the house. Home Additions Toronto schedules work in phases to keep occupied areas of the home usable and sealed off from construction, and assigns a single project manager as the homeowner's point of contact from permit submission through final inspection.

The company's approach also accounts for how an addition integrates with the existing structure. Older Toronto housing stock, including the semi-detached and detached homes common in areas such as Leaside, East York, the Beaches and Bloor West Village, was often built with balloon framing, rubble foundations or undersized floor joists that cannot carry the load of a second story without reinforcement. The division's pre-construction assessment identifies these conditions before a contract is signed rather than after demolition begins.

Details on the division's project history, team and construction process are available through the Home Additions Toronto company profile, while a full breakdown of addition types, design options and the permit process is outlined on the Home Addition Toronto's services page.

Home Additions Toronto is also positioned to serve demand created by provincial and municipal housing policy. Ontario legislation permits up to three residential units on most serviced residential lots, and the City of Toronto's garden suite and laneway suite frameworks allow secondary structures on properties that meet access and setback criteria. Homeowners pursuing these options frequently combine them with an addition to the primary dwelling, creating rental income or accommodation for aging parents and adult children.

John Lamanna noted that the division is deliberately limiting the number of concurrent projects it accepts. "Thirty years in this business teaches you that the fastest way to damage a reputation is to take on more work than the crews can properly supervise, "John said. "We would rather run a smaller book of projects and hand every one of them over on schedule."

Consultations, design services and free quotes are available now through the Home Additions Toronto website. The division provides written scopes of work and fixed-price contracts, and all projects are covered by SETT Construction's workmanship warranty and carry the required liability insurance and WSIB (Workplace Safety and Insurance Board) coverage for all trades on site.

About Home Additions Toronto

Home Additions Toronto is a design and build division of SETT Construction Co. Inc., a residential construction company with more than 30 years of experience in the Greater Toronto Area. The division specializes in second story additions, rear and side extensions, in-law suites, garage conversions and custom builds, managing architectural design, structural engineering, municipal permitting and construction under a single contract. Home Additions Toronto operates from 271 Jevlan Drive, Unit 1, and serves homeowners across Toronto, GTA, York Region and the surrounding municipalities.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit contact/.