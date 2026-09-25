Greenwood General Insurance Agency Highlights Flexible Insurance Solutions For Gas Stations And Convenience Stores

MENAFN - GetNews) Greenwood General Insurance Agency is highlighting its gas station insurance program, offering retail agents and brokers wholesale access to general liability, commercial property, package, liquor liability, and excess liability solutions for eligible gas stations, convenience stores, and fuel retailers.

MONROVIA, Calif. - Sept 25, 2026 - Greenwood General Insurance Agenc is highlighting its gas station insurance progra, which provides retail agents and brokers with wholesale access to general liability, commercial property, package, liquor liability, and excess liability solutions for eligible gas stations, convenience stores, and fuel retailers. The program supports a range of qualifying fuel retail operations, with coverage options based on the account's operations and exposures.

Gas stations and convenience stores can have a combination of fuel, retail, property, auto service, and other operational exposures. Greenwood General's broker-focused program provides coverage options that can be structured around the premises, fuel operations, retail sales, auto service, and property exposures of eligible accounts.

The program supports both self-service and full-service gas stations, as well as gas stations with or without auto service. Convenience store operations are also supported, and qualifying car wash exposures may be considered as part of an eligible gas station or convenience store account, subject to underwriting.

General liability coverage is available for eligible fuel retail and convenience store operations, with minimum premiums starting at $750. General liability is rated based on the number of gallons sold, and both self-service and full-service operations may be considered.

Commercial property coverage is also available for eligible buildings and related property exposures, with property capacity of up to $5 million in Total Insurable Value (TIV), subject to underwriting. Eligible property coverage may include pumps, canopies, signs, and qualifying car wash property exposures.

Eligible risks may qualify for a commercial package combining commercial property and general liability coverage. Package minimum premiums start at $1,500, with additional optional coverages available based on operations. Liquor Liability and Excess Liability may also be available for qualifying risks, subject to underwriting requirements.

Same-day quotes may be available for eligible gas station and convenience store risks with TIV under $1.5 million when a complete submission is provided. Final pricing, coverage, terms, and eligibility depend on the account's operations, sales, property values, loss history, and applicable underwriting guidelines.

Greenwood General's gas station program can consider a variety of operational characteristics when evaluating submissions, including gallons sold, fuel operations, convenience store sales, auto service exposures, liquor sales, car wash operations, property values, property condition, and loss history.

Recommended submission materials include ACORD applications, a gas station supplemental application, currently valued loss runs, and applicable information regarding pumps, canopies, signs, auto service, and liquor sales when Liquor Liability is requested. Brokers may submit a risk before completing an appointment with Greenwood General.

By providing multiple coverage options for qualifying fuel retailers and convenience store operations, Greenwood General gives brokers access to a wholesale resource for gas station insurance accounts.

Brokers interested in gas station or convenience store insurance can visit gwmga/gas-station-insurance/, review the program information and applications, or submit a risk to Greenwood General Insurance Agency.

About Greenwood General Insurance Agency

Greenwood General Insurance Agency helps broker access commercial insurance and surety solutions for a variety of business needs. The agency offers several specialized programs designed to support different industries, risks, and coverage requirements.