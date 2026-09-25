I4a Marks 30 Years Serving Associations And Membership Organizations

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded in 1996 and never venture-backed, the company began building its web-based membership management platform in 2001

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - September 25, 2026 - i4a (internet4associations), a provider of association management software and websites for trade associations, professional societies and other membership organizations, is marking its 30th anniversary this month.

Donald Rome, founder and CEO of i4a, started the company in September 1996, drawing on his years as a CPA working with membership organizations. "I recognized that membership organizations had an inherent need for what the Internet would become," said Rome. "They had a built-in constituency for the communications it would provide."

i4a began by providing affordable websites for membership organizations. "We created one of the first platforms that let clients manage their own content," said Rome. On March 22, 2001, the company began building its membership management platform. At the time, the leading association software ran on an office network. i4a's was built to run entirely in a web browser, years before anyone called it "the cloud."

In 30 years, i4a has never accepted venture capital. "We have never been under pressure to raise rates for some eventual resale or public offering," said Rome. "Our stakeholders are our own employees, and that is reflected in the support we provide to our clients."

i4a owns the hardware that hosts its platform rather than renting space on someone else's servers, and it never shares client data with marketing partners. The platform is i4a's own software, not built on another company's CRM or business platform, such as Microsoft Dynamics or Salesforce. "The value we provide is our own software," said Rome. "We don't piggyback on something else. Doing that would mean marking up someone else's product."

Today i4a provides a complete package: membership management, e-commerce, communications and online communities. "It is the result of 30 years of listening to and learning from our clients," said Rome, "who have been an essential part of everything we do."

Read Donald Rome's letter on 30 years of i4a at .

About i4a

i4a is association management software for professional associations and societies: membership, events, payments, communications and website in one platform and one member database. Unlimited members at every tier, priced by staff users rather than membership size. Founded in 1996 and never venture-backed, i4a is a product of D. W. Rome, Incorporated, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

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