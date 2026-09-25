Greenwood General Insurance Agency Highlights Flexible Insurance Solutions For Restaurants And Food Service Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Greenwood General Insurance Agency is highlighting its restaurant insurance markets, offering retail agents and brokers access to general liability, commercial property, package/BOP, liquor liability, and excess liability solutions for eligible restaurant and food service risks.

MONROVIA, Calif. - Sept 25, 2026 - Greenwood General Insurance Agenc is highlighting its restaurant insurance market, which provide retail agents and brokers with access to general liability, commercial property, package/BOP, liquor liability, and excess liability solutions for eligible restaurant and food service risks. Coverage availability varies by market, class, account, and applicable underwriting guidelines.

Greenwood General's restaurant markets support a broad range of food and hospitality operations, including quick-service and fast food restaurants, casual dining, full-service and fine dining establishments, cafes, coffee shops, juice shops, delicatessens, sandwich shops, pizza shops, donut shops, ice cream and yogurt shops, take-out operations, snack bars, wine-focused establishments, caterers, and food trucks. Eligibility is confirmed through underwriting.

Restaurant placements can be structured on a monoline or packaged basis depending on the applicable market. General Liability may be available for premises and operations, products and completed operations, personal and advertising injury, and other eligible exposures. Hired and non-owned auto and employee benefits liability may also be available where eligible.

Commercial Property coverage may include buildings, business personal property, business income, tenant improvements where applicable, equipment-related exposures, and food spoilage-related options where eligible. Property capacity is influenced by construction, cooking type, and sprinkler protection, with higher limits potentially available by referral.

Restaurant Package and Business Owners Policy options may combine General Liability, Property, Business Income, Equipment Breakdown, Liquor Liability where eligible, and other selectable enhancements. Packaging can simplify placement when an account fits the applicable market and underwriting requirements.

Greenwood General also provides access to Liquor Liability markets for restaurants with varying levels of alcohol sales. Liquor Liability may be written on a monoline basis, alongside General Liability, or as part of an eligible package structure. Specialized placements can consider restaurants with liquor sales of up to 100%, subject to underwriting.

Excess Liability may provide additional liability capacity above qualifying primary coverage. Available structures can include supported excess, unsupported excess, lead excess, and higher or layered structures, depending on the primary forms, attachment point, underlying limits, operations, and underwriting.

Greenwood General can also consider new restaurant ventures and multi-location restaurant accounts. New venture eligibility may take into account the operator's background, experience, and business plan, while multi-location accounts are subject to applicable underwriting.

For more challenging restaurant risks, Greenwood General can consider specialty and excess & surplus lines markets. Potential exposures include non-standard restaurant classes, higher liquor concentrations, older buildings and frame construction, coastal properties, 24-hour operations, and challenging casualty exposures.

Cooking and fire-protection characteristics are important considerations when placing restaurant risks. Submission information may include the type and number of fryers, frying and flame exposure, commercial or limited cooking, UL 300-compliant extinguishing systems, NFPA 96 ventilation, hood and duct inspection and cleaning frequency, sprinkler protection, and fire alarms.

Greenwood General recommends providing complete submission information to help route restaurant accounts to an appropriate market. Materials may include ACORD applications, applicable restaurant supplemental applications, five years of currently valued loss runs, details regarding operations and hours, food and liquor sales, total gross sales, catering receipts, entertainment or late-night operations, property values, construction, building updates, protection, cooking equipment, and requested coverage.

By providing access to multiple restaurant insurance markets and coverage options, Greenwood General gives retail agents and brokers a wholesale resource for placing a range of restaurant and food service risks.

Brokers interested in restaurant insurance can visit gwmga/restaurant-insurance/, review available program information and applications, or submit a restaurant risk to Greenwood General Insurance Agency.

About Greenwood General Insurance Agency

Greenwood General Insurance Agency helps broker access commercial insurance and surety solutions for a variety of business needs. The agency offers several specialized programs designed to support different industries, risks, and coverage requirements.