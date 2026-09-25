Dental Floss Market Size To Reach USD 994.65 Million By 2030 As Oral Hygiene Awareness, E-Commerce, And Sustainable Floss Formats Support Growth
Hyderabad, India - 25 september 2026, The Dental Floss Market size is valued at USD 753.93 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 994.65 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. North America currently represents the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Rising awareness of preventive oral care, increasing periodontal disease prevalence, expanding e-commerce channels, and growing consumer interest in sustainable floss products are supporting market expansion.
Dental floss is used to remove food particles and plaque from areas between teeth that toothbrushes cannot effectively reach. The market includes waxed and unwaxed floss, dental tape, specialty floss products, and materials such as nylon, PTFE, silk, UHMWPE, PLA, and other bioplastics. Growing interest in preventive dental care is supporting demand, while alternatives such as interdental brushes and water flossers, environmental concerns, and regulations affecting fluoropolymer-based materials are influencing product development and consumer choices.
Report Overview:
Dental Floss Market Trends
Rising Awareness of Oral Hygiene
Greater awareness of preventive oral care is supporting demand for dental floss as consumers increasingly incorporate interdental cleaning into daily routines. Public-health messaging and dental-professional recommendations are strengthening awareness of the role of flossing in maintaining oral hygiene and managing plaque accumulation.
The trend is also extending into emerging markets, where rising awareness of dental health is encouraging consumers to purchase dedicated interdental-cleaning products. Social media and digital health content are further increasing exposure to oral-care routines and premium dental products, supporting broader demand within the Dental Floss Market.
Growing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases and Cavities
The prevalence of periodontal diseases and dental cavities is creating a sustained need for products that support preventive oral care. Rising awareness of the relationship between oral health and broader health conditions is also encouraging consumers to pay greater attention to gum health and interdental cleaning.
This demand is particularly relevant in markets where access to professional dental care remains uneven. Affordable and portable floss products provide consumers with a convenient option for routine oral hygiene, supporting the Dental Floss Market growth across both developed and emerging economies.
Expansion of E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Oral-Care Brands
Online platforms are becoming an increasingly important distribution route for dental floss. E-commerce provides consumers with access to a broader range of products, including specialty floss, sustainable alternatives, premium formulations, and products from direct-to-consumer brands.
Subscription-based purchasing is also supporting repeat sales by allowing consumers to schedule regular product replenishment. At the same time, social-commerce campaigns and digital advertising are helping smaller brands reach targeted consumer groups, increasing product variety across the Dental Floss industry.
Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Floss Formats
Environmental considerations are influencing product development as consumers and regulators increasingly scrutinize plastic-based oral-care products. Manufacturers are exploring alternatives such as PLA, silk, bamboo-derived fibers, and other bioplastics to reduce dependence on conventional synthetic materials.
Regulatory restrictions concerning PFAS-containing dental floss are also encouraging manufacturers to review materials and coatings. This is increasing interest in products positioned around plastic-free or PFAS-free formulations and creating opportunities for differentiated products within the Dental Floss Market trends.
Rising Demand for Specialty Floss Products
Specialty products such as super floss and orthodontic threaders are gaining attention as orthodontic procedures and specialized dental treatments increase. These products are designed for specific requirements, including cleaning around braces, bridges, implants, and other dental structures.
Manufacturers are also differentiating products through flavors, coatings, ergonomic designs, and specialized formats. These developments are broadening the category beyond conventional string floss and supporting demand among consumers looking for products tailored to specific oral-care needs.
Dental Floss Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Waxed Floss
Unwaxed Floss
Dental Tape
Super Floss & Orthodontic Threaders
Others
Waxed floss remains the leading product category because of its familiarity and ease of use, while specialty products are gaining demand among consumers with specific dental or orthodontic requirements.
By Material
Nylon
PTFE (Teflon)
Silk
UHMWPE
PLA & Other Bioplastics
Nylon remains an important material because of its established manufacturing base, strength, and cost advantages. However, PLA and other bioplastic materials are gaining attention as manufacturers respond to environmental concerns and regulatory scrutiny surrounding fluoropolymer-based products.
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital & Dental Clinics
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online/E-Commerce
Others
Retail pharmacies represent an important sales channel because consumers can purchase floss alongside other oral-care products. Online and e-commerce channels are expanding as consumers seek convenience, wider product selection, subscription options, and direct access to emerging brands.
By Age Group
Adults
Pediatrics
Geriatrics
Adults account for the largest share of consumption, supported by established purchasing habits and awareness of routine interdental cleaning. Pediatric demand is gaining attention as dental professionals and educational initiatives encourage the development of oral-hygiene habits at an early age.
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
North America currently holds the largest share of the market, supported by established oral-care infrastructure and consumer awareness. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth as disposable incomes, dental-care awareness, and dental-tourism activity increase across the region.
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Dental Floss Market Competitive Landscape
The Dental Floss Market share is characterized by medium concentration, with established oral-care companies competing alongside direct-to-consumer and sustainability-focused brands. Major companies benefit from established distribution networks and broad oral-care portfolios, while smaller brands are using e-commerce and specialized product positioning to reach consumers.
Competition is increasingly focused on product differentiation, sustainability, specialty formats, flavor choices, and digital distribution. Manufacturers are also responding to regulatory changes concerning PFAS and other materials by evaluating alternative fibers and coatings. These developments are influencing product portfolios and competitive strategies across the Dental Floss Market.
Key Players
Procter & Gamble
Johnson & Johnson
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Prestige Consumer Healthcare
3M
Sunstar Suisse
Lion Corporation
The Humble
Dr. Wild & Co. AG
Perrigo Company
Water Pik
Philips Oral Healthcare
Cocofloss, Inc.
Quip NYC Inc.
Tom's of Maine
TePe Oral Health Care
Jordan AS
Eco-Dent International
Den-Mat Holdings, LLC
Mordor Intelligence identifies Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Perrigo among the major players, with the report noting that its major-player list is not presented in ranked order.
Conclusion
The Dental Floss Market is supported by rising oral-hygiene awareness, increasing periodontal disease prevalence, wider access to preventive-care products, and the expansion of online purchasing channels. Conventional waxed floss continues to serve a broad consumer base, while specialty formats are addressing orthodontic, implant, bridge, and other specific dental-care requirements.
Sustainability is also becoming an important consideration as manufacturers respond to environmental concerns and regulatory restrictions affecting certain materials. The development of PLA, silk, and other alternative floss materials is creating additional product opportunities, while e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models are changing how consumers discover and purchase oral-care products.
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