Dental Floss Market Size To Reach USD 994.65 Million By 2030 As Oral Hygiene Awareness, E-Commerce, And Sustainable Floss Formats Support Growth

Hyderabad, India - 25 september 2026, The Dental Floss Market size is valued at USD 753.93 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 994.65 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. North America currently represents the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Rising awareness of preventive oral care, increasing periodontal disease prevalence, expanding e-commerce channels, and growing consumer interest in sustainable floss products are supporting market expansion.

Dental floss is used to remove food particles and plaque from areas between teeth that toothbrushes cannot effectively reach. The market includes waxed and unwaxed floss, dental tape, specialty floss products, and materials such as nylon, PTFE, silk, UHMWPE, PLA, and other bioplastics. Growing interest in preventive dental care is supporting demand, while alternatives such as interdental brushes and water flossers, environmental concerns, and regulations affecting fluoropolymer-based materials are influencing product development and consumer choices.

Report Overview:

Dental Floss Market Trends

Rising Awareness of Oral Hygiene

Greater awareness of preventive oral care is supporting demand for dental floss as consumers increasingly incorporate interdental cleaning into daily routines. Public-health messaging and dental-professional recommendations are strengthening awareness of the role of flossing in maintaining oral hygiene and managing plaque accumulation.

The trend is also extending into emerging markets, where rising awareness of dental health is encouraging consumers to purchase dedicated interdental-cleaning products. Social media and digital health content are further increasing exposure to oral-care routines and premium dental products, supporting broader demand within the Dental Floss Market.

Growing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases and Cavities

The prevalence of periodontal diseases and dental cavities is creating a sustained need for products that support preventive oral care. Rising awareness of the relationship between oral health and broader health conditions is also encouraging consumers to pay greater attention to gum health and interdental cleaning.

This demand is particularly relevant in markets where access to professional dental care remains uneven. Affordable and portable floss products provide consumers with a convenient option for routine oral hygiene, supporting the Dental Floss Market growth across both developed and emerging economies.

Expansion of E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Oral-Care Brands

Online platforms are becoming an increasingly important distribution route for dental floss. E-commerce provides consumers with access to a broader range of products, including specialty floss, sustainable alternatives, premium formulations, and products from direct-to-consumer brands.

Subscription-based purchasing is also supporting repeat sales by allowing consumers to schedule regular product replenishment. At the same time, social-commerce campaigns and digital advertising are helping smaller brands reach targeted consumer groups, increasing product variety across the Dental Floss industry.

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Floss Formats

Environmental considerations are influencing product development as consumers and regulators increasingly scrutinize plastic-based oral-care products. Manufacturers are exploring alternatives such as PLA, silk, bamboo-derived fibers, and other bioplastics to reduce dependence on conventional synthetic materials.

Regulatory restrictions concerning PFAS-containing dental floss are also encouraging manufacturers to review materials and coatings. This is increasing interest in products positioned around plastic-free or PFAS-free formulations and creating opportunities for differentiated products within the Dental Floss Market trends.

Rising Demand for Specialty Floss Products

Specialty products such as super floss and orthodontic threaders are gaining attention as orthodontic procedures and specialized dental treatments increase. These products are designed for specific requirements, including cleaning around braces, bridges, implants, and other dental structures.

Manufacturers are also differentiating products through flavors, coatings, ergonomic designs, and specialized formats. These developments are broadening the category beyond conventional string floss and supporting demand among consumers looking for products tailored to specific oral-care needs.

Dental Floss Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

Dental Tape

Super Floss & Orthodontic Threaders

Others

Waxed floss remains the leading product category because of its familiarity and ease of use, while specialty products are gaining demand among consumers with specific dental or orthodontic requirements.

By Material

Nylon

PTFE (Teflon)

Silk

UHMWPE

PLA & Other Bioplastics

Nylon remains an important material because of its established manufacturing base, strength, and cost advantages. However, PLA and other bioplastic materials are gaining attention as manufacturers respond to environmental concerns and regulatory scrutiny surrounding fluoropolymer-based products.

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital & Dental Clinics

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online/E-Commerce

Others

Retail pharmacies represent an important sales channel because consumers can purchase floss alongside other oral-care products. Online and e-commerce channels are expanding as consumers seek convenience, wider product selection, subscription options, and direct access to emerging brands.

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Geriatrics

Adults account for the largest share of consumption, supported by established purchasing habits and awareness of routine interdental cleaning. Pediatric demand is gaining attention as dental professionals and educational initiatives encourage the development of oral-hygiene habits at an early age.

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

North America currently holds the largest share of the market, supported by established oral-care infrastructure and consumer awareness. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth as disposable incomes, dental-care awareness, and dental-tourism activity increase across the region.

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Dental Floss Market Competitive Landscape

The Dental Floss Market share is characterized by medium concentration, with established oral-care companies competing alongside direct-to-consumer and sustainability-focused brands. Major companies benefit from established distribution networks and broad oral-care portfolios, while smaller brands are using e-commerce and specialized product positioning to reach consumers.

Competition is increasingly focused on product differentiation, sustainability, specialty formats, flavor choices, and digital distribution. Manufacturers are also responding to regulatory changes concerning PFAS and other materials by evaluating alternative fibers and coatings. These developments are influencing product portfolios and competitive strategies across the Dental Floss Market.

Key Players

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

3M

Sunstar Suisse

Lion Corporation

The Humble

Dr. Wild & Co. AG

Perrigo Company

Water Pik

Philips Oral Healthcare

Cocofloss, Inc.

Quip NYC Inc.

Tom's of Maine

TePe Oral Health Care

Jordan AS

Eco-Dent International

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Mordor Intelligence identifies Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Perrigo among the major players, with the report noting that its major-player list is not presented in ranked order.

Conclusion

The Dental Floss Market is supported by rising oral-hygiene awareness, increasing periodontal disease prevalence, wider access to preventive-care products, and the expansion of online purchasing channels. Conventional waxed floss continues to serve a broad consumer base, while specialty formats are addressing orthodontic, implant, bridge, and other specific dental-care requirements.

Sustainability is also becoming an important consideration as manufacturers respond to environmental concerns and regulatory restrictions affecting certain materials. The development of PLA, silk, and other alternative floss materials is creating additional product opportunities, while e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models are changing how consumers discover and purchase oral-care products.

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