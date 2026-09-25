Greenwood General Insurance Agency Provides Insurance Solutions For Bars, Taverns, And Nightclubs

MENAFN - GetNews) Greenwood General Insurance Agency offers retail agents and brokers wholesale access to liquor liability and general liability insurance markets for eligible bars, taverns, nightclubs, lounges, and similar hospitality risks. The program accommodates alcohol-serving venues, entertainment exposures, late-closing operations, and harder-to-place accounts, subject to underwriting.

MONROVIA, Calif. - Sept 25, 2026 - Greenwood General Insurance Agenc provides retail agents and brokers with wholesale access to liquor liability and general liability insurance market for eligible bars, taverns, nightclubs, lounges, and similar hospitality risks. The program is designed to accommodate alcohol-serving venues, entertainment exposures, late-closing operations, new ventures, and other harder-to-place accounts, subject to underwriting.

Greenwood General's hospitality insurance program supports a range of bars and nightlife operations, including neighborhood bars, taverns and pubs, cocktail bars, sports bars, wine bars, nightclubs, dance clubs, karaoke bars, live music venues, lounges, hookah lounges, private clubs, temporary liquor licensees, and alcohol-focused special events.

Liquor liability coverage is available for eligible claims arising from the sale, service, or furnishing of alcoholic beverages, with occurrence-form options available for qualifying accounts. General liability coverage may address slips and falls, property damage, and common premises and operations exposures.

Assault and battery coverage may also be available for eligible accounts, with limits of up to $250,000 per occurrence and $300,000 aggregate, subject to venue controls and underwriting. Excess liability limits may be available over qualifying underlying liability placements.

Select markets may consider new ventures, including start-up bars, taverns, lounges, and nightclubs when complete business plans and operating details are provided. Late-closing operations and happy hour may also be considered based on hours, venue type, security, alcohol-service controls, and other underwriting considerations.

Entertainment exposures may be considered for eligible venues, including DJs, dancing, karaoke, live music, and similar entertainment. Select markets may also consider venues with up to 100% alcohol sales, subject to the operation, venue controls, entertainment, and applicable underwriting requirements.

Adverse loss history does not automatically disqualify an account. Greenwood General states that prior claims may be reviewed when detailed loss information, claim circumstances, and corrective actions are provided.

Underwriting considerations for bar, tavern, and nightclub submissions include annual alcohol and food receipts, hours of operation and closing time, entertainment and cover charges, security guards and written security plans, prior losses and corrective actions, venue capacity and square footage, employee alcohol-service training and ID verification, and requested assault and battery limits.

A complete submission should include ACORD 125, ACORD 126, a company supplemental covering alcohol, entertainment, hours, and security, five-year currently valued loss runs, and current and projected alcohol and food receipts. Security information may also include guard details, training, incident procedures, and camera coverage.

Greenwood General is licensed in 47 states and currently does not write business in Florida, Georgia, or New York. Hospitality availability varies by class, alcohol receipts, hours, entertainment, security controls, capacity, loss history, and underwriting guidelines.

Brokers interested in bar, tavern, and nightclub insurance can visit gwmga/bar-tavern-and-nightclub-insurance/, review the available applications, or submit a hospitality risk to Greenwood General Insurance Agency.

About Greenwood General Insurance Agency

Greenwood General Insurance Agency helps broker access commercial insurance and surety solutions for a variety of business needs. The agency offers several specialized programs designed to support different industries, risks, and coverage requirements.