SEP IRA To Gold IRA Rollover Guide 2026 Released For Self-Employed Retirement Savers

MENAFN - GetNews) Learn how to convert your SEP IRA to Gold IRA with this free guide.

Austin, TX - September 25, 2026 - IRAEmpire has published a new SEP to Gold IRA Rollover guide for consumers.

Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire shares,“A SEP IRA can generally be rolled over into a Gold IRA without immediate taxes or early-withdrawal penalties when the transaction is completed correctly.”

View the Best Gold IRA Rollover Companies in the US Here.

The preferred method is a direct rollover or trustee-to-trustee transfer from the existing SEP IRA custodian to a self-directed Gold IRA custodian. Once the money arrives, the new custodian uses the retirement funds to purchase eligible gold or other precious metals, which must be stored at a qualifying depository.

Find the Best Gold IRA Rollover Company of Your State Here

What Is a SEP IRA-to-Gold IRA Rollover?

A SEP IRA-to-Gold IRA rollover moves retirement savings from a Simplified Employee Pension IRA into a self-directed IRA that permits physical precious metals.

SEP IRAs are commonly used by:



Self-employed professionals

Freelancers

Independent contractors

Sole proprietors

Partnerships

Small-business owners Employees of businesses offering SEP plans

The IRS treats a SEP IRA as a traditional IRA for most investment, distribution, and rollover purposes. This means SEP IRA funds can generally be moved into another traditional IRA, including a self-directed Gold IRA.

The transaction changes the account's investments and custodian. It does not have to change the account's tax-deferred status.

Find out if a Gold IRA is worth it for you in this free guide

Can You Roll Over a SEP IRA Into a Gold IRA?

Yes. SEP IRA contributions and earnings can generally be rolled over tax-free to another eligible IRA or retirement plan.

You usually do not need to:



Leave your employer

Close your business

Reach retirement age

Prove financial hardship Roll over the entire balance

SEP contributions are always 100% vested. Once money is deposited into a participant's SEP IRA, it belongs to that participant.

However, business owners and employees should consider whether additional employer contributions will be made to the original SEP IRA. Keeping the old account open may make future contributions easier.

Gold IRA Rollover vs. Direct Transfer

The phrase“Gold IRA rollover” is commonly used for any movement of retirement funds into a Gold IRA. Technically, SEP IRA funds can be moved in two different ways.

Direct Rollover or Trustee-to-Trustee Transfer

A direct movement occurs when the existing SEP IRA custodian sends the money to the new Gold IRA custodian.

The funds may be sent electronically, by wire, or by a check payable to the new custodian for your benefit.

This method is normally preferred because:



You do not personally receive the money

There is no 60-day redeposit deadline

The one-rollover-per-year limit does not apply

The transaction is generally not taxable The risk of accidental distribution is reduced

The IRS confirms that trustee-to-trustee transfers are not subject to the once-per-year IRA rollover limitation.

Indirect Rollover

An indirect rollover occurs when the SEP IRA distribution is paid directly to you. You must then redeposit the eligible funds into the Gold IRA within 60 days.

This approach involves more risk. If the rollover is not completed correctly:



The distribution may become taxable

An additional 10% tax may apply if you are under age 591⁄2

Withholding may leave you short of the amount needed

The one-rollover-per-year rule may be violated The IRA's tax advantages may be damaged

For most investors, a direct custodian-to-custodian movement is the safer way to complete a SEP IRA-to-Gold IRA rollover.

View the Top Gold IRA Rollover Companies List

Full vs. Partial SEP IRA Rollover

You do not normally need to move the entire SEP IRA balance.

Full Rollover

A full rollover moves the complete eligible balance into the new self-directed IRA.

It may be appropriate when:



You no longer receive SEP contributions

You want to close the old account

The current custodian has limited investment choices You want to consolidate retirement accounts

A full rollover does not mean that every dollar must be used to purchase gold. Depending on the custodian, part of the account may remain in cash or other permitted investments.

Partial Rollover

A partial rollover moves only part of the SEP IRA balance.

This approach allows you to:



Retain stocks, bonds, or funds in the existing SEP IRA

Add physical gold for diversification

Limit exposure to metal-price volatility

Test the Gold IRA company's service Keep the original account open for future contributions

For many investors, a partial rollover may be more practical than moving the entire retirement account into precious metals.

How to Roll Over a SEP IRA to a Gold IRAStep 1: Review Your Existing SEP IRA

Begin by gathering information about the current account.

Review:



Account balance

Current investments

Available cash

Current custodian

Account number

Transfer fees

Liquidation charges

Pending employer contributions

Traditional or Roth status Required minimum distributions, if applicable

Investments such as stocks and mutual funds may need to be sold before cash can move to the Gold IRA custodian.

Step 2: Decide How Much to Roll Over

Determine what role gold will play in your retirement portfolio.

Consider:



Your age

Retirement date

Need for income

Current stock and bond exposure

Emergency savings

Risk tolerance

Gold IRA fees

Future SEP contributions Need for liquidity

Gold does not pay dividends or interest. Moving too much of a retirement portfolio into precious metals may reduce income and increase concentration risk.

Step 3: Find a Gold IRA Rollover Company

A Gold IRA company helps coordinate the rollover, account setup, metal purchase, and storage process.

Compare at least three providers using the following factors:



SEP IRA rollover experience

Investment minimum

Customer reviews

Education and support

Dealer markups

Buy-sell spreads

Custodian relationships

Storage options

Buyback terms Post-purchase assistance

Companies frequently considered by American investors include Augusta Precious Metals, Goldco, Lear Capital, Birch Gold Group, Noble Gold Investments, and American Hartford Gold.

Augusta may suit investors who value extensive education and can meet its $50,000 minimum. Goldco may appeal to investors seeking beginner-friendly rollover support, while Lear Capital publishes a lower $10,000 Gold IRA minimum.

Minimums and policies can change, so verify them before opening an account.

Step 4: Choose a Self-Directed IRA Custodian

The Gold IRA dealer does not normally administer the retirement account.

The custodian is responsible for:



Establishing the self-directed IRA

Receiving the SEP IRA rollover

Processing purchases

Maintaining records

Issuing account statements

Providing tax documents

Coordinating with the depository Processing future distributions

Ask the custodian for a complete written fee schedule and confirmation that it accepts SEP IRA rollovers.

Step 5: Open a Self-Directed Gold IRA

Traditional SEP IRA funds will usually move into a self-directed traditional IRA. This helps preserve the existing tax-deferred status.

The application may request:



Personal identification

Social Security number

Beneficiary information

Existing SEP IRA details

Rollover amount

Funding method Depository preference

Opening the account does not automatically initiate the rollover.

Step 6: Request the Direct Rollover

Complete the custodian's rollover or transfer form. The new custodian may contact the current SEP IRA provider on your behalf.

Funds may be transferred by wire, electronic payment, or check.

If a check is involved, it should generally be payable to the new custodian for the benefit of your IRA-not payable directly to you.

When funds move directly between trustees, the 60-day rollover deadline does not apply.

Step 7: Track the Transaction

Monitor the rollover until the new custodian confirms that the funds are available.

Delays may result from:



Incomplete paperwork

Signature requirements

Identity verification

Investment liquidation

Incorrect custodian details

Account restrictions Pending employer contributions

Keep copies of all forms, confirmations, account statements, and correspondence.

Step 8: Select IRA-Eligible Metals

Once the account is funded, you can select eligible gold or other precious metals.

General purity requirements include:



Gold: 99.5%

Silver: 99.9%

Platinum: 99.95% Palladium: 99.95%

Some coins receive specific treatment under federal law. The custodian should verify that each product qualifies before authorizing the purchase.

Do not assume that every gold coin sold by a dealer is eligible for an IRA.

Step 9: Compare Prices and Spreads

Before purchasing, ask the Gold IRA company to disclose:



Current spot price

Total selling price

Weight and purity

Dollar markup

Percentage markup Immediate repurchase price

The difference between the purchase price and immediate resale value is the buy-sell spread.

For example, if your Gold IRA pays $25,000 for metals that the dealer would immediately repurchase for $21,250, the transaction begins with a $3,750 gap. The metal price must rise enough to overcome that difference before the investment breaks even.

Step 10: Authorize the Purchase

You choose the metals, but the custodian completes the transaction with IRA funds.

The dealer then sends the metals directly to the approved depository. You should receive documentation showing:



Products purchased

Quantities

Purchase prices

Custodian details

Storage location Account ownership

You should not take possession of the metals while they remain inside the IRA.

Where Is Gold From the Rollover Stored?

IRA-owned gold generally must be held by a bank or approved nonbank trustee.

The IRS provides an exception from the collectibles rule for certain qualifying bullion when an eligible trustee maintains physical possession.

A Gold IRA depository may offer:

Segregated Storage

Your specific coins or bars are separately identified and stored for your IRA.

Non-Segregated Storage

Your holdings are stored alongside equivalent metals owned by other customers. You retain ownership of the specified type and quantity, but not necessarily the exact pieces originally purchased.

Ask about:



Annual storage fees

Insurance coverage

Independent audits

Security procedures

Inventory reporting

Shipping Distribution procedures

SEP IRA-to-Gold IRA Tax RulesTraditional-to-Traditional Rollover

A properly completed rollover from a traditional SEP IRA to a traditional Gold IRA generally does not create immediate taxable income.

Traditional SEP IRA to Roth Gold IRA

Moving pretax SEP funds into a Roth Gold IRA is generally treated as a Roth conversion. The converted amount is normally included in taxable income for that year.

This can create a large tax bill, so obtain tax advice before proceeding.

60-Day Rollover Rule

If you personally receive the SEP IRA distribution, you generally have 60 days to complete the rollover.

Once-Per-Year Rule

An individual can generally complete only one indirect IRA-to-IRA rollover during a 12-month period. The rule applies across traditional, Roth, SEP, and SIMPLE IRAs.

It does not apply to direct trustee-to-trustee transfers.

Required Minimum Distributions

An RMD cannot be rolled over. If you are subject to required distributions, the RMD must generally be removed before the remaining eligible balance is transferred.

Early-Withdrawal Taxes

A valid rollover does not normally trigger the 10% additional tax. However, money distributed and not properly rolled over may be taxable, with an additional tax potentially applying before age 591⁄2.

Can You Continue Making SEP Contributions?

Yes. A rollover of existing money does not use your annual SEP contribution limit.

For 2026, SEP contributions are generally limited to the lesser of:



25% of eligible compensation, or $72,000

The contribution calculation for a self-employed individual is more complex because it considers net earnings, the deductible portion of self-employment tax, and the retirement-plan contribution itself.

If the business will continue making SEP contributions, decide whether those contributions will go to:



The original SEP IRA

A newly established self-directed SEP IRA Another qualifying SEP account supported by the plan

Do not close the original SEP IRA until you know whether additional employer contributions are pending.

How Much Does a SEP Gold IRA Rollover Cost?

Possible costs include:



Account setup fee

Annual custodian fee

Storage and insurance

Wire-transfer fee

Shipping

Precious-metals markup

Transaction fee

Distribution charge Account-closing fee

Annual custodian and storage costs commonly total a few hundred dollars, depending on the provider and storage type.

The dealer markup may be a larger expense than the annual account fees. Always compare the total metal price with its spot value and immediate buyback price.

Benefits of a SEP IRA-to-Gold IRA Rollover

Potential benefits include:



Physical-asset diversification

Reduced dependence on stocks and bonds

Access to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium

Continued tax-deferred treatment when structured correctly

Flexible partial-rollover options

Greater control over asset selection Exposure to an asset without corporate default risk

Gold may help diversify a retirement portfolio, but it should not be treated as a guaranteed hedge or profit source.

Risks and Drawbacks

Potential disadvantages include:



Gold does not generate income

Metal prices can decline

Custodian and storage fees reduce returns

Dealer markups vary significantly

High-premium coins may be difficult to resell profitably

Physical metals are less liquid than cash

Self-directed accounts require more administration A poor rollover structure can create tax problems

SEP IRA Rollover Red Flags

Avoid companies that:



Guarantee returns

Claim gold cannot lose value

Hide product markups

Refuse to provide buyback prices

Push an entire-account rollover

Recommend only high-premium coins

Use predictions of economic collapse to create urgency

Promote home storage as completely risk-free

Refuse to identify the custodian or depository

Discourage you from consulting an independent adviser Ask you to send retirement funds to a personal account

A reputable provider should give you time to evaluate the rollover and compare alternatives.

Frequently Asked QuestionsCan a SEP IRA be rolled into a Gold IRA?

Yes. A SEP IRA generally follows traditional IRA rollover rules and can be moved into a self-directed Gold IRA that accepts precious metals.

Is a SEP IRA-to-Gold IRA rollover taxable?

A correctly completed traditional SEP IRA-to-traditional Gold IRA rollover is generally not immediately taxable.

Do I have to leave my job first?

No. SEP contributions are held in an IRA and are fully vested. However, you should determine how future employer contributions will be handled.

Can I complete a partial rollover?

Yes. A partial rollover can add gold exposure while leaving conventional investments in the existing SEP IRA.

Does the rollover count as a SEP contribution?

No. Moving existing retirement assets is separate from making a new annual contribution.

Can I roll a SEP IRA into a Roth Gold IRA?

Yes, but moving pretax SEP funds to a Roth IRA is generally a taxable conversion.

Can I store the Gold IRA metals at home?

No. IRA-owned metals generally must remain with an eligible trustee or custodian through an approved storage facility.

How long does the rollover take?

Timing depends on the custodians, liquidation of existing investments, verification requirements, and transfer method. It may take several business days or longer.

Final Thoughts

A SEP IRA-to-Gold IRA rollover can provide self-employed Americans, small-business owners, and SEP participants with access to physical precious metals inside a tax-advantaged retirement account.

The safest method is generally a direct custodian-to-custodian rollover. It preserves the tax-deferred structure, avoids personal possession of the funds, and is not subject to the once-per-year indirect rollover restriction.

Before moving money, decide whether a full or partial rollover is appropriate, confirm how future SEP contributions will be handled, and compare several Gold IRA companies. Focus on the complete cost-including metal markups and buyback spreads-not only the advertised account fee.

A Gold IRA can add useful diversification, but it should complement a retirement strategy rather than replace every conventional investment in the SEP IRA.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.