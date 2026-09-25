WHEATON, IL - September 25, 2026 - Choosing the right real estate partner can shape the outcome of one of life's biggest financial decisions. Kathryn Pinto, a top principal agent with Compass and founder of Kathryn Pinto at Compass, is sharing guidance to help local buyers and sellers make that choice with confidence. Since 2016, Pinto has served the Wheaton and Glen Ellyn area, guiding clients through many markets with integrity and care.

Pinto advises clients to start by assessing a candidate's track record. "Look for a real estate agent in Wheaton, IL with a strong history in the neighborhoods you're considering," she says. A proven local record often translates into sharper insight on pricing, timing, and negotiation strategy.

Credentials matter too, Pinto notes. She encourages buyers and sellers to verify licensing and speak with past clients. Conversations with former customers of a few selected Realtors in Wheaton, IL can reveal a great deal about an agent's communication style and effectiveness before any contract is signed.

Compatibility is another factor Pinto urges clients not to overlook. "A good real estate agent in Wheaton, IL should feel like a true partner, one whose style matches yours," says Kathryn Pinto. She also points to the value of an agent backed by strong resources, noting that Compass's technology and marketing tools can enhance the process.

For homeowners preparing to list, Pinto adds that a knowledgeable real estate selling agent in Wheaton, IL can make all the difference in positioning a property correctly. Those ready to buy or sell are encouraged to contact Kathryn Pinto at Compass to begin with a trusted local partner.

About Kathryn Pinto

Kathryn Pinto has served buyers and sellers throughout the Wheaton and Glen Ellyn area since 2016. A top principal agent for Compass, Pinto built her business on a mission of guiding clients through every stage of the real estate process with integrity, care, and trust. She has lived in Wheaton for more than 20 years and has held various leadership positions within the local community.