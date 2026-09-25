MENAFN - GetNews)"A manta ray glides over snorkelers during a night snorkel off Kona, Hawaii."Five-operator comparison of the best manta ray night snorkel Kona tours ranks Sea Paradise best value, with small-group and couples picks for different travel styles

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii - September 25, 2026 - The best manta ray night snorkel in Kona for most travelers is Sea Paradise, according to a new independent comparison of five Kona manta ray tour operators published today by HoloHoloGuide ( ).

The comparison evaluates each operator on group size, departure point, adult pricing, and the rebook policy that applies when mantas don't appear - a detail the guide calls the fine print that matters most, since mantas show on roughly nine of ten nights.

Key findings:



Best value: Sea Paradise - lowest adult price at around $130, departing from Keauhou Bay, with a free rebook on another night if no mantas show.

Best small group: Kona Snorkel Trips - capped at 18 guests, departing from Honokohau Harbor.

Best for couples: Liquid Hawaii - intimate 8–10 guest tours departing from Kohala.

Year-round activity: unlike whale watching, Kona's manta rays feed at the light sites every month, with calmer seas typically from May through September. Non-swimmers welcome: several operators offer ride-along spots (around $65) for watching from the boat.



"Most travelers pick a manta tour on price alone and never read the rebook policy - but that's the one detail that protects your money on the one night in ten the mantas don't show," said the HoloHoloGuide editorial team. "We compared the operators side by side so travelers can match the tour to their trip style instead of guessing."

The full comparison is available at .

About HoloHoloGuide

HoloHoloGuide is an independent travel guide covering Hawaii activities, publishing head-to-head comparisons of tours and operators across the islands to help travelers book the right experience for their trip style.

For more information, visit .