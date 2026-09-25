ALTA Medi Clinic Nominated For Best International Clinic Following Three Industry Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)"ALTA Wins multiple awards this year"ALTA Medi Clinic, founded by Anastasia Koles, has been nominated for Best International Clinic, following three previous industry awards: Best Aesthetic Clinic 2025 by GHP, Best Clinic London 2025 by Safety in Beauty, and Best Aesthetic Clinic 2026 by GHP. The nomination reflects ALTA's continued international growth, focus on clinical standards, and investment in technology-led developments designed to improve patient journeys, transparency, verification and operational infrastructure.

London, United Kingdom - September 25, 2026 - ALTA Medi Clinic has announced its nomination for Best International Clinic, marking another milestone for the London-founded medical aesthetics business as it continues to develop its international presence, clinical infrastructure and technology-led initiatives.

Founded by Anastasia Koles, ALTA began on Harley Street before establishing its current London base in Marylebone. The company was created around a model combining medical oversight, patient safety, personalised care and a more structured approach to the patient journey within the private aesthetics sector.

The latest nomination follows three previous industry awards received by the clinic over the past two years. ALTA Medi Clinic was named Best Aesthetic Clinic 2025 by GHP, received the Best Clinic London 2025 award from Safety in Beauty, and was subsequently recognised as Best Aesthetic Clinic 2026 by GHP.

The nomination for Best International Clinic comes during a period of continued development for ALTA, including international expansion, investment in clinical governance and the development of new technology designed to support greater transparency and efficiency within the aesthetics industry.

From a London Clinic to a Broader Healthcare and Technology Platform

Under the direction of founder Anastasia Koles, ALTA has increasingly focused on how technology can complement the traditional clinic model.

The company has been developing digital systems intended to improve different stages of the patient journey, from initial enquiries and consultations through to documentation, follow-up and ongoing communication.

Alongside its clinical operations, Koles has also been involved in the development of SureFace, a technology concept centred around verification and marketplace infrastructure within the aesthetics sector. The project is being developed with the aim of creating clearer connections between patients, practitioners and providers while supporting greater transparency across the industry.

The technology initiative reflects a broader strategy to build infrastructure around aesthetic medicine rather than focusing exclusively on the operation of individual clinics.

Koles said:

"ALTA started as a clinic, but over time we realised that many of the challenges within aesthetics extend far beyond what happens inside the treatment room. Technology gives us an opportunity to look at the entire patient journey, including transparency, verification, communication and access to reliable information."

She added:

"Our aim is to continue developing both the clinical and technological sides of the business while maintaining the standards that ALTA was originally built around."

Continued Focus on Clinical Standards

As the company has expanded, ALTA has continued to develop its clinical team and governance structure.

The clinic works with a multidisciplinary group of medical professionals, including doctors and surgeons, and places emphasis on individual assessment, documentation, patient safety and continuity of care.

In 2026, ALTA Medi Clinic also achieved a Platinum Profile with Save Face following an independent inspection of the clinic, adding another external standard to its clinical governance framework.

According to the company, maintaining consistent standards while expanding internationally has become an important part of its longer-term strategy.

Koles said:

"International growth creates additional responsibility. As a business becomes larger, the systems around safety, governance, communication and patient experience have to develop with it. Our focus is on building infrastructure that allows those standards to remain consistent."

International Development

ALTA's development has increasingly extended beyond its original London operations.

The company has been building an international profile while continuing to operate from its Marylebone base. This growth has included the development of international partnerships, an expanding professional network and plans for further presence in major international cities.

The Best International Clinic nomination therefore represents a new stage in the company's development, following its previous recognition at both London and national industry level.

For Koles, the nomination also reflects the contribution of the wider ALTA team.

"Every award and nomination represents the work of many people behind the clinic. Our doctors, surgeons, practitioners and operational team have all contributed to the way ALTA has developed. Being nominated at an international level is an important moment for everyone involved."

The company says its next phase will continue to combine clinical development, international expansion and investment in technology, with a particular focus on creating systems that can support greater transparency, stronger patient journeys and scalable operational standards.

About ALTA Medi Clinic

ALTA Medi Clinic is a private medical aesthetics clinic founded in London by Anastasia Koles, originally established on Harley Street and now based in Marylebone. The company works with a multidisciplinary team of doctors, surgeons and clinical practitioners and focuses on patient safety, personalised assessment and clinical governance. Alongside its clinical operations, ALTA is investing in technology and digital infrastructure intended to support patient experience, transparency and the continued development of the aesthetics sector.