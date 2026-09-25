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Canara Robeco AMC Enter Asia And India Book Of Records For The Largest Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 25, 2026: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (Investment Manager to Canara Robeco Mutual Fund), India's second-oldest mutual fund, has received recognition from the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for conducting the largest Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Campaign, titled 'Investor Education on Wheels', through its Nivesh Bus Yatra.
Titled“Investor Education on Wheels – Nivesh Bus Yatra,” the campaign was conducted from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, covering 12 states and more than 28,000 km. Through on-ground investor awareness sessions, the initiative reached over 26,000 investors across the country.
The Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records confirmed the record on August 24, 2026, and the honour was formally presented to Canara Robeco Mutual Fund in September.
A specially fabricated bus served as a mobile classroom as part of the campaign. The bus conducted 12–14 sessions every day, covering key mutual fund concepts including Systematic Investment Plans (SIP), Systematic Transfer Plans (STP) and Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP). Through these sessions, the initiative focused on taking financial education to communities and making information on mutual fund investing more accessible.
The campaign aimed to provide investors with practical knowledge about mutual fund investing and support greater access to financial education across India. By taking investor awareness sessions directly to communities, the Nivesh Bus Yatra enabled participants to learn about key mutual fund concepts through on-ground engagement.
About Canara Robeco Mutual Fund:
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is the second oldest Mutual Fund in India, established in December 1987 as Canbank Mutual Fund. Subsequently, in 2007, pursuant to a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N V (OCE) (formerly known as Robeco Groep N V) in the asset management company, OCE was inducted as a Co-Sponsor in the Mutual Fund which was renamed as Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.
Titled“Investor Education on Wheels – Nivesh Bus Yatra,” the campaign was conducted from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, covering 12 states and more than 28,000 km. Through on-ground investor awareness sessions, the initiative reached over 26,000 investors across the country.
The Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records confirmed the record on August 24, 2026, and the honour was formally presented to Canara Robeco Mutual Fund in September.
A specially fabricated bus served as a mobile classroom as part of the campaign. The bus conducted 12–14 sessions every day, covering key mutual fund concepts including Systematic Investment Plans (SIP), Systematic Transfer Plans (STP) and Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP). Through these sessions, the initiative focused on taking financial education to communities and making information on mutual fund investing more accessible.
The campaign aimed to provide investors with practical knowledge about mutual fund investing and support greater access to financial education across India. By taking investor awareness sessions directly to communities, the Nivesh Bus Yatra enabled participants to learn about key mutual fund concepts through on-ground engagement.
About Canara Robeco Mutual Fund:
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is the second oldest Mutual Fund in India, established in December 1987 as Canbank Mutual Fund. Subsequently, in 2007, pursuant to a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N V (OCE) (formerly known as Robeco Groep N V) in the asset management company, OCE was inducted as a Co-Sponsor in the Mutual Fund which was renamed as Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.
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