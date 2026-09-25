Vita Pop Officially Launches In The U.S. With Kansas City Celebration At Rock Island Bridge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fast-growing European soda brand marked its U.S. debut with an immersive launch event bringing together creators, tastemakers, industry leaders and community members ahead of its nationwide expansion.

Kansas City, MO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANSAS CITY, MO. - September 25, 2026 - Vita Pop officially celebrated its arrival in the United States last night with a high-energy launch event at Kansas City's Rock Island Bridge, marking a major milestone in the fast-growing European soda brand's global expansion.



Held on September 24, the invite-only celebration brought together creators, local tastemakers, media, retail and distribution partners, industry leaders and members of the Kansas City community for an immersive introduction to Vita Pop and its vision for a new generation of soda.



The evening transformed Rock Island Bridge into the world of Vita Pop, with guests experiencing the brand through interactive moments, product sampling, music, custom cocktails and mocktails featuring Vita Pop flavors, games, photo moments and a Vita Pop mini-mart showcasing the brand's colorful new U.S. identity.The event served as more than a celebration-it marked the official beginning of Vita Pop's U.S. expansion and introduced the brand's culture- and creator-led approach to the American market.



“Last night was really about bringing Vita Pop to life and giving people the opportunity to experience the energy of this brand firsthand,” said Jaclynn Brennan, Co-Founder of Liberty Beverage.“We're building Vita Pop around community, culture and the moments where people naturally connect. Kansas City was an incredible place to begin that next chapter.”



Already available in more than 15 countries and thousands of retail locations throughout Europe, Vita Pop enters the U.S. as consumer demand continues to grow for beverages that combine great taste with more modern ingredients.



Built with a flavor-first philosophy, each can of Vita Pop delivers five grams of prebiotic fiber, approximately 50 calories and up to 70% less sugar than traditional soft drinks, without artificial sweeteners. Vita Pop also contains vitamins B3, B6, B7 and B12.“Consumers still love soda. They simply want one that better fits the way they live today,” said Matus Vavercak, Co-Founder of Vita Pop.“Seeing Vita Pop officially come to life in the U.S. last night was an incredible milestone for our team. We've built tremendous momentum internationally, and this is just the beginning of what we believe we can create here in America.”



The Kansas City celebration also highlighted Vita Pop's creator-first U.S. growth strategy. Creators traveled to Kansas City to experience the launch firsthand, joining local influencers and tastemakers in generating social content and introducing Vita Pop to their communities.



The strategy extends beyond launch night through a growing nationwide network of creators, college ambassadors, health and wellness advocates, athletes and lifestyle voices who will activate the brand through social storytelling, product sampling and experiential moments across key U.S. markets.



Vita Pop's U.S. debut follows the announcement that global entrepreneur and entertainment icon Armando Christian Pérez, known worldwide as Pitbull, has joined the company as its Global Strategic Partner.“It's an honor to officially join Vita Pop as Global Strategic Partner,” said Pérez.“This partnership is about changing the game with flavor, culture, music and health. We're building another worldwide brand together.”



Following Thursday night's launch celebration, the momentum continues in Kansas City with Vita Pop hosting creators and partners throughout the weekend, including a special experience surrounding Pitbull's Kansas City performance on September 25. The Kansas City launch represents the starting point of a broader national rollout. Vita Pop is currently available at select Price Chopper's and Hy-Vee stores in Kansas City, with more to come along with online retail at VitaPopSodas.com.



As Vita Pop enters its next phase of growth, the brand will continue investing in creator partnerships, community experiences, sampling and cultural moments designed to introduce consumers to Vita Pop in the places they already live, connect and discover new brands.

Life has momentum. So should your soda.



About Vita Pop

Founded by entrepreneurs Matus Vavercak and Laura Semberova, Vita Pop is a modern soda brand made with prebiotic fiber, reduced sugar and great-tasting flavors without artificial sweeteners. Available in more than 15 countries and thousands of retail locations throughout Europe, Vita Pop is on a mission to modernize the soda category by creating products that fit the way people live today.



About Liberty Beverage

Liberty Beverage is a U.S.-based beverage company focused on building and scaling innovative consumer brands through strategic distribution, sales, marketing and goto-market execution across retail and on-premise channels. As the exclusive U.S. partner for Vita Pop, Liberty Beverage holds the rights to develop, distribute and grow the Vita Pop brand throughout the United States.



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Vita Pop USA, Jaclynn Brennan

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