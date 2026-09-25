Annu Kapoor, Gajendra Chauhan Remember Late Actor Mushtaq Khan's Legacy

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, along with actors Gajendra Chauhan and Rajpal Yadav, remembered late actor Mushtaq Khan, recalling their memorable interactions and decades-long association with the late actor. Khan breathed his last on Thursday. According to reports, Khan had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing health complications and was undergoing treatment when doctors diagnosed him with cancer. Despite medical treatment, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away during the course of his treatment.

Tributes from Gajendra Chauhan

Speaking with ANI, Chauhan described Mushtaq Khan as a respected figure in the film industry who was affectionately addressed as“Mushtaq Bhai” by his colleagues.“Mushtaq Khan is a name in the film industry whom everyone, and I certainly believe so-considered a friend. You won't find anyone who would just casually call him 'Mushtaq'; everyone addressed him as 'Mushtaq Bhai' with immense respect. He had earned that respect and honor, which is why people always addressed him as 'Mushtaq Bhai',” Chauhan said.

Remembering Khan's journey from Katni to Mumbai, Chauhan said he overcame several hurdles to establish himself in the film industry but never allowed stardom to affect him.“Rising from a very small town like Katni and carving out a place in the glamour and glitz of Mumbai-you can imagine how many hurdles one encounters along the way. Overcoming all those difficulties, he earned that position and fought that battle from the grassroots. Yet, even after all that success, he never let stardom get to his head,” he said.

Chauhan recalled meeting Khan a few months ago at an awards function, where the late actor hugged him and said,“My friend, give me a tight hug; who knows when we'll meet again.”“For a while, I kept wondering why he said that, because I had no idea he was battling an illness and that he could perhaps sense his time was near,” he said.

Gajendra Chauhan offered his condolences and prayed for Khan's soul to rest in peace, saying he hoped the actor would return to the film industry if reborn. He also recalled Khan's warm bond with audiences and said the actor would meet his well-wishers with love, asking about their families and their well-being.“He used to connect with his well-wishers in a very down-to-earth manner,” Chauhan said, adding that Khan would be deeply missed by his fans, admirers, the film fraternity, people across the country and those from his hometown.

'Deeply pained': Annu Kapoor

Actor Annu Kapoor said Khan's sudden demise had left everyone in“deep shock, grief, and sorrow”.“The news of the sudden demise of our dear friend and colleague, Mushtaq Khan, has plunged all of us into deep shock, grief, and sorrow,” Kapoor said.

Recalling his last professional interaction with Khan, Kapoor said they had worked together in Kanpur around six months ago.“That is precisely why I am even more deeply pained, because just about six months ago, we worked together in Kanpur. He appeared completely cheerful and happy, or perhaps he was hiding (his illness)... He was wonderful. Three years ago as well, I had the privilege and good fortune of working alongside him in a film,” he said.

'Will always remain in our hearts': Rajpal Yadav

Actor Rajpal Yadav said Khan had dedicated more than 50 years to Indian cinema and had been a dear friend to many in the fraternity.“Mushtaq Bhai had a journey of over 50 years dedicated to Indian cinema. When we were young kids studying in school, he was already working in acting. Over the last 25 to 30 years, I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with him through numerous films, and during outdoor shoots, spending moments together where one truly gets to know how cultured, educated, and sensitive a person is. Mushtaq Bhai was one of our very dear friends,” Yadav said.

“He was, is, and will always remain in our hearts,” he added, recalling Khan's diverse roles over a five-decade career and his close bond with his family and colleagues.

Yadav also remembered Khan's final hours, saying his death came as a shock as the actor had appeared physically strong shortly before his demise.“Yesterday, when we received the news that he breathed his last at Nanavati Hospital-just two to two-and-a-half hours before that, he had raised his hand, shook hands, opened his eyes, and communicated with us. So it came as a huge shock, because physically his body and frame still seemed strong. I felt there was no immediate reason to believe we would have to bid him farewell so soon,” Yadav said.

“It is deeply sorrowful. We pray that the Almighty grants immense strength and fortitude to his family,” he added.

A Versatile Career

Khan stepped into the world of cinema with 'Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai' in 1980, marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades. Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including 'Welcome', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', among several others's comic act in 'Welcome', particularly the iconic“Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” dialogue scene, remains one of the most loved moments from the film. His comic timing and effortless performance made the character unforgettable for audiences. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)