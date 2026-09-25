NTWB Proposes Centralised Loan Portal, CIBIL Reforms For Msmes

The National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) has proposed a centralised loan portal with a 30-day timeline for processing loans, along with reforms in the CIBIL score mechanism, to improve access to finance for traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The proposals were discussed at the 11th meeting of the NTWB held at New Delhi, according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Access to timely and affordable credit remains important for traders and MSMEs, which often require working capital to manage inventory, payments and expansion. The Board's proposals seek to make the loan process more transparent and time-bound while addressing issues related to credit assessment.

Institutional Support and Grievance Redressal

The Board also discussed setting up trader grievance helplines and including traders in MSME facilitation committees to improve access to institutional support.

Addressing Taxation and Welfare Concerns

On taxation, members discussed issues related to GST rationalisation, delays in refunds, lengthy audits, anomalies in input tax credit (ITC), amnesty schemes and the resolution of pending appeals.

The meeting also reviewed measures aimed at trader welfare, including timely payments to government contractors, safeguards against technical penalties and relaxation in loan repayments during lean business periods.

The Board called for stronger coordination between the Centre and states to address issues faced by traders and improve the implementation of welfare and business-related measures.

Digital Empowerment and Export Promotion

Digital empowerment was another key area of discussion, with the Board reviewing the expansion of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and DigiDukaan to the district level. It also discussed Women Entrepreneurship Facilitation Desks under NITI Aayog, POSH cells for grievance redressal and stronger mechanisms to deal with cyber fraud.

The Board further examined measures to increase the participation of traders and MSMEs in exports by improving awareness about export opportunities and strengthening institutional support.

Review of Key Initiatives and Future Reforms

Chairman of the NTWB Sunil J. Singhi highlighted initiatives including the Jan Vishwas Act, which rationalises 40,000 compliances, and the establishment of State Traders' Welfare Boards in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Written confirmations from Goa and Telangana were also noted.

The Board was also apprised of forthcoming reforms, including the Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2026, proposed to take effect from January 1, 2027. Discussions also covered the India-UK CETA negotiations, with a focus on promoting exports.

Singhi also highlighted the expansion of DigiDukaan, with more than 19,000 retailers currently live across Hyderabad and Jaipur. The initiative enables kirana stores to digitise procurement through a single ordering interface.

The meeting concluded with the Board reiterating its focus on improving access to finance, Ease of Doing Business reforms, digital empowerment, social security measures, policy advocacy and stronger Centre-State coordination.

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