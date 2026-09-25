Juhi Chawla, Other Celebs Offer Prayers During Ganpati Visarjan

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, along with Donal Bisht, Iulia Vantur, and Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha during Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai on Friday as devotees across the city participated in the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.

Ganeshotsav Celebrations

Ganpati Visarjan is being observed across India on Friday, September 25, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations across the country. The festival culminates with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse Ganesha idols in water after days of prayers and festivities. The festival is celebrated across India with great devotion, with temples and homes decorated for the occasion. Devotees offer prayers, flowers and sweets, with modaks being among the offerings associated with Lord Ganesha.

Jackie Shroff Joins Lalbaugcha Raja Procession

Actor Jackie Shroff also joined the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan procession near Girgaon Chowpatty. The immersion, however, has not taken place yet, with the procession currently making its way through Mumbai. Speaking to the media during the procession, Jackie gave a message about keeping the city clean and said,“Maze lo yaar. Aur jo kachra hai wo saaf karo Kal.”

Procession Route and Immersion Details

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan procession has begun from Lalbaug Market. It will pass through the mandal's main entrance, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Bharatmata Cinema and Lalbaug Police Chowky before returning to the main entrance. From there, the procession will move towards the Mumbai Municipal Corporation reception desk at Chowpatty before reaching the Lalbaugcha Raja immersion raft. The immersion of the idol is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning. Until then, devotees will continue to take part in the procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols, followed by days of prayers and festive gatherings. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, during which devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha and the idols are immersed in water. Across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, devotees participate in elaborate immersion processions on the concluding day of the festival. Large numbers of people gather at various immersion points to offer prayers and witness the rituals. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)