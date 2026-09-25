Philippine Consulate Dubai Website Under Maintenance Here's How To Book Appointments

The website of the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) is temporarily down due to system maintenance, the mission in Dubai announced on Friday.

Those who are seeking consular services may book appointments through the following links:

Notarial services - Civil registry (report of birth)- Visa - Affidavit of support and guarantee (ASG) pre-assessment - Report of marriage - timetap Wedding at the Consulate / Legal capacity to contract marriage

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"Clients are reminded that appointments are necessary before coming to the Consulate General (in Al Qusais)," the PCG said in a Facebook post, adding: "No walk-ins are allowed, except for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (with ID), visibly pregnant women, domestic workers, minors seven years old and below, and those who will file a report of death and have other urgent cases with proof."

Filipinos in UAE can renew driving licences, access key Philippine services on January 11 Philippine missions to end VFS passport renewal in UAE from June 30 Dubai: Now pay digitally for services at Philippine Consulate