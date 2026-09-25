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76-Year-Old Rallygoer Injured During 2024 Trump Assassination Bid Dies

76-Year-Old Rallygoer Injured During 2024 Trump Assassination Bid Dies


2026-09-25 02:35:10
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A 76-year-old man who was shot at the 2024 campaign rally where Donald Trump was nearly assassinated has died, the US president said Thursday, September 24.

"Jim Copenhaver, a true American Patriot, has passed away - A tremendous loss!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Copenhaver, who was hit in the arm and abdomen, was one of two attendees who were seriously injured in the shooting at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

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Another rallygoer - 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore - was killed, while Trump sustained injuries to his ear.

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"After being wounded while protecting his family, Jim showed tremendous bravery, courageously continuing to fight, fight, fight, and maintaining a positive spirit despite unimaginable hardships," Trump said.

A statement carried by US media from the Copenhaver family's lawyer did not list a cause of death, but Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said on X that he had died "from complications stemming from" the shooting wounds.

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Khaleej Times

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