Mediator Qatar Says Held Talks With Iran On Conditions For 'Dialogue'
The pair met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Recommended For You
Pezeshkian invited Sheikh Mohammed to his residence where they "reviewed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to de-escalate tensions and create a conducive environment for dialogue", the foreign ministry said in a statement.ALSO READ
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