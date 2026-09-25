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Mediator Qatar Says Held Talks With Iran On Conditions For 'Dialogue'

Mediator Qatar Says Held Talks With Iran On Conditions For 'Dialogue'


2026-09-25 02:35:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Qatar's foreign ministry said top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a mediator in the Middle East war, spoke on Friday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about de-escalation and conditions for dialogue.

The pair met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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Pezeshkian invited Sheikh Mohammed to his residence where they "reviewed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to de-escalate tensions and create a conducive environment for dialogue", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

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Khaleej Times

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