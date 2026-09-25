From Michael Jordan and Naomi Campbell to Novak Djokovic and A$AP Rocky‭, ‬UAE-born hospitality concepts are drawing stars in London‭, ‬Monaco‭, ‬Miami and Europe's summer destinations‭.‬

Michael Jordan in Monaco‭, ‬Novak Djokovic in London‭, ‬Jessica Alba in Miami and Rafael Nadal in St Tropez are among the high-profile names seen at venues created in Dubai‭.‬

For Fundamental Hospitality‭, ‬the UAE-born group behind GAIA‭, ‬Shanghai Me‭, ‬La Maison Ani and NYX‭, ‬the celebrity roll call points‭ ‬to a wider shift‭. ‬Homegrown hospitality concepts‭, ‬once associated primarily with Dubai's fast-moving dining scene‭, ‬are becoming established fixtures in some of the world's most competitive luxury destinations‭.‬

This summer‭, ‬the group welcomed almost half a million guests across five global hotspots‭, ‬driven by venues in London‭, ‬Monaco‭, ‬Marbella‭, ‬Miami and two new seasonal destinations‭, ‬St Tropez and Bodrum‭.‬

At GAIA Monaco‭, ‬guests included Michael Jordan‭, ‬Idris Elba‭, ‬Travis Scott‭, ‬Tom Brady and actress Kelly Rutherford‭. ‬In London‭, ‬tennis champion Novak Djokovic‭, ‬singer Nicole Scherzinger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan were among those visiting GAIA‭, ‬while Shanghai Me welcomed DJ Peggy Gou‭, ‬rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Kesha‭. ‬NYX London also hosted A$AP Rocky‭, ‬alongside Burna Boy and Skepta‭.‬

Further afield‭, ‬GAIA Miami has attracted Jessica Alba‭, ‬Ludacris and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki since opening in May‭. ‬At GAIA St Tropez‭, ‬guests included Rafael Nadal‭, ‬Formula One driver Carlos Sainz‭, ‬NBA player Jimmy Butler and singer Robin Thicke‭. ‬In‭ ‬Bodrum‭, ‬the summer pop-up drew fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus‭, ‬footballer Dani Olmo and Turkish singer Hadise‭.‬

The names help underline the cultural pull of the venues‭, ‬but the group's expansion is also backed by significant demand‭. ‬GAIA's first summer pop-ups in St Tropez and Bodrum welcomed more than 60,000‭ ‬guests‭, ‬while GAIA's venues in London‭, ‬Marbella and Monaco collectively received more than 134,000‭ ‬guests over the summer‭. ‬La Maison Ani London recorded more than 60,000‭ ‬covers‭, ‬averaging over 500‭ ‬guests a day‭.‬

Across London‭, ‬GAIA‭, ‬La Maison Ani and Shanghai Me welcomed more than 140,000‭ ‬guests over the summer‭, ‬an important marker in a city where the luxury dining market is crowded with long-established international names‭.‬

“London is one of the world's most competitive luxury dining markets‭, ‬so welcoming a consistently strong volume of guests across our three venues is a significant achievement‭,‬”‭ ‬said Evgeny Kuzin‭, ‬chairman of Fundamental Hospitality‭. ‬“It demonstrates that concepts born in Dubai can successfully compete at the highest level internationally and‭, ‬in many cases‭, ‬set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality‭.‬”

At the centre of the group's international push is GAIA‭. ‬Created in Dubai and launched in DIFC in 2018‭, ‬the Greek-inspired concept has grown from one restaurant into a global brand with locations in Dubai‭, ‬Doha‭, ‬London‭, ‬Marbella‭, ‬Monte Carlo and Miami‭. ‬Its new St Tropez and Bodrum pop-ups marked its arrival in two of the Mediterranean's most sought-after summer destinations‭.‬

“In just three years‭, ‬GAIA has become a go-to destination not only in Dubai and Doha‭, ‬but also in London‭, ‬Miami‭, ‬Marbella and Monaco‭,‬”‭ ‬Kuzin said‭. ‬“This summer‭, ‬we expanded further into St Tropez and Bodrum‭. ‬To see the brand establish such a strong presence across these markets in such a short period of time is something we are extremely proud of‭.‬”

The success is not simply about replicating a Dubai restaurant in another city‭. ‬It is about exporting a particular kind of experience‭, ‬where food‭, ‬design‭, ‬music‭, ‬service and social energy come together‭. ‬Each venue has its own setting and local audience‭, ‬but the concepts retain the sense of occasion that first made them stand out in Dubai‭.‬

Established in 2011‭, ‬Fundamental Hospitality has built a portfolio spanning the Middle East‭, ‬Europe‭, ‬the UK and the US‭. ‬Alongside GAIA‭, ‬its concepts include Shanghai Me‭, ‬Alaya‭, ‬La Maison Ani‭, ‬Sirene by GAIA‭, ‬Maison de la Plage‭, ‬Adaline‭, ‬Kigo‭, ‬Piatti and Izu Burger‭.‬

As Dubai increasingly builds influence beyond its borders‭, ‬its hospitality brands are becoming part of that story‭. ‬The stars may‭ ‬be arriving for dinner‭, ‬but the broader message is that UAE-born concepts are now competing‭, ‬and succeeding‭, ‬on the global luxury stage‭.‬

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