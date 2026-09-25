Taiwan Excellence's“Galaxy Amusement Park” Comes To Life At Taiwan Expo USA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIPs, media, and visitors discover Taiwan's innovation through an immersive showcase of technology, creativity, and Taiwan-U.S. collaboration

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the opening day of Taiwan Expo USA 2026, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion came to life as an immersive "Galaxy Amusement Park" featuring 61 innovations from 21 award-winning companies. Through a VIP tour, interactive product experiences, and live performances blending Taiwanese and American culture, the Pavilion showed how Taiwanese technology and AI are being applied to real-world needs and everyday life, giving visitors a front-row seat to Taiwan's innovation and culture in motion.

VIPs Experience Taiwan's Innovation in Action

Senior officials and representatives from Taiwan, the United States, and Texas toured the Pavilion and explored featured technologies, including Megajoy's indoor cycling trainer and Phison's Advanced 6nm AI SSD Controller. Drawing on Texas' space heritage and the spirit of American amusement parks, the Pavilion's immersive design encouraged guests to experience the products firsthand, bringing advanced technology and AI closer to recognizable, everyday applications.

The hands-on showcase also served a broader goal: helping Taiwanese companies turn interest in their products into lasting U.S. business relationships.

Taiwan Expo USA: A Platform for "Trade First"

“For a cluster to thrive long-term, Taiwanese companies must build partnerships with U.S. customers, suppliers, and service providers to become part of the fabric of the U.S. market,” said William Liu, Director General of the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA).“That's why we take a trade-first approach - helping companies understand market demand, connect with customers, and identify the right partners to lay a foundation for future investment and expansion. This is why we are holding the Taiwan Expo USA in Dallas for the second consecutive year.”

Live Performances Bring Innovation and Collaboration to Life

Opening day showcased the potential of Taiwan-U.S. collaboration through a high-energy performance by the Allen Ice Angels, the official dance and cheer team of the Allen Americans. Throughout the celebration, Taiwan Excellence's beloved mascot, FuBear, delighted visitors with lively interactions, adding to the festive atmosphere. Visitors responded enthusiastically to a lively cultural crossover that reflected the energy, teamwork, and shared spirit connecting Taiwan and the United States.

Another opening-day highlight featured Dallas-based performance group Space Cowboys in its namesake 15-minute live musical, which turned product innovation into an immersive experience combining singing, dancing, and storytelling across the Pavilion zones. Six Taiwan Excellence products from Buder, IEI, Makalot, MSI, Tokuyo, and EverFocus were creatively woven into the plot, helping the characters solve challenges through technologies spanning wellness, computing, power management, and detection.

Visitors praised the creative approach to showcasing technology, calling the performance“an amazing intro to products” and“a creative way to talk about products.” Several also said it gave them“a real understanding of how to use some of these,” showing how the performance helped make the featured technologies more accessible and relatable.

Next Missions: Fitness, Mid-Autumn, and Esports

Friday brings“Mission Launch Circuit: Go Healthy with Taiwan” and a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, where visitors can pose with FuBear alongside a seven-foot moon. Saturday's“Hyperdrive Speedway” esports challenge will feature tech creator Techwithseong, who will livestream his timed run on YouTube and set a benchmark lap time for visitors to beat. Mission Pass activities continue both days, with limited-edition FuBear collectibles while supplies last.

There's Still Time to Join In

Taiwan Expo USA 2026 continues through 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Admission is free and open to the public. Register here.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products undergo a rigorous selection process assessing research and development, design, quality, and marketing, with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan. The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, showcasing Taiwan's product innovation. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Mary Placido, SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

...