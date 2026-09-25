Zinn Hub® named UK Freelance Marketplace of the Year 2026 by 365 Awards.

365 Awards recognises Zinn Hub® for building a fairer, multilingual freelance marketplace connecting businesses with verified freelancers worldwide.

- Neil LockLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zinn Hub, the UK-registered freelance marketplace for digital services, has been named UK Freelance Marketplace of the Year 2026 by 365 Awards. The award recognises Zinn Hub's work to create a fairer marketplace for freelancers and businesses.The judging panel awarded Zinn Hub a score of above 95 per cent. The award recognises the company's approach to helping freelancers keep more of what they earn, while buyers pay no platform fees and language barriers are reduced through built-in multilingual technology.“365 Awards is delighted to congratulate Zinn Hub on winning the business award for #1 UK Freelance Marketplace of the Year 2026. A well-deserved moment to celebrate the team, the technology and the vision behind a marketplace aiming to make freelance work truly global.” - 365 Awards“Being recognised by 365 Awards is a great milestone for us, and it reflects the work that has gone into making Zinn Hub a genuinely global marketplace for both freelancers and businesses.” - Natalie Lock, Co-Founder & Office Manager, Zinn HubFounded in 2025 by CEO Neil Lock and co-founder Natalie Lock, Zinn Hub is operated by Zinn Digital LTD. The platform connects businesses with verified freelancers across digital services including SEO, web development, design, content, video and specialist services. It supports 46 languages and 59 currencies, with translation across listings, messages and reviews, as well as live language translation and captions during calls.Freelancers receive 0% platform fees on their first $500 in sales, subject to platform terms. After that, commission is tiered and can fall as low as 7 per cent. Buyers pay no platform fees. Payments are protected, with instant payouts available through connected Stripe or PayPal accounts, alongside card, PayPal and cryptocurrency payment options.Zinn Hub offers three ways to work in one place: fixed-price services known as Zinns, project bidding with free proposals, and a freelancer directory for direct hire. Freelancers complete identity verification and a skill check before listing services or submitting project proposals, helping buyers find verified professionals while giving freelancers a platform to build their own reputation and brand.Zinn Huboperates in the global freelance marketplace sector alongside established platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork, while offering its own approach to freelancer fees, buyer fees, multilingual tools and freelancer verification.The 365 Awards recognition follows earlier recognition from Best of Best Review, which named Zinn Hub“Best Multilingual Freelance Marketplace in the United Kingdom of 2026”.About Zinn HubZinn Hub is a global freelance marketplace operated by Zinn Digital LTD. It is designed to help buyers and freelancers work across language barriers, from finding the right service or professional through to communication and delivery. Learn more at Zinn HubAbout 365 Awards365 Awards is a UK business awards programme that recognises companies and individuals across a wide range of industries. Further information is available from 365 Awards.

Neil Lock

Zinn Hub Freelance Marketplace

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Discover Zinn Hub® – The Fairer Freelance Marketplace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zinn Hub® Named UK Freelance Marketplace of the Year 2026 News Provided By Zinn Hub Freelance Marketplace September 25, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.