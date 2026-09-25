ABFC Welcomes Building Canada Strong Act As Opportunity To Build A Low-Carbon Energy Superpower

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Faster, more predictable federal reviews can accelerate investment in the clean fuels and low-carbon infrastructure Canada needs

- Fred GhatalaVANCOUVER, CANADA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) welcomes the introduction of Bill C-39, An Act respecting certain measures to strengthen the economy (Building Canada Strong Act), tabled in the House of Commons on September 21, 2026.The Bill gives effect to the federal commitment to“one project, one decision, in one year,” moving federal assessments, permits, and consultations from sequential to concurrent review. These measures are designed to reduce duplication and give investors and project proponents greater certainty.“Advanced Biofuels Canada welcomes the Building Canada Strong Act and its focus on speed, certainty and predictability,” said Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada Association.“Emissions reductions are ultimately delivered by physical assets, including low-carbon fuel production facilities and the feedstock supply chains that serve them. Every litre of low-carbon fuel produced and used in Canada can reduce emissions on a lifecycle basis, so every year saved in the approval process is a year of earlier emissions reductions and earlier returns on investment.”ABFC believes the legislation will be most beneficial if it is used to help Canada build the low-carbon energy assets needed to make Canada a clean energy superpower. Canada has abundant sustainable feedstocks, world-class refining and agricultural expertise, and proven clean fuel policies, including the federal Clean Fuel Regulations and British Columbia's Low Carbon Fuel Standard. A faster, coordinated federal process, together with the Bill's proposed Regions of National Interest for energy corridors and industrial regions, can help turn those advantages into domestic production capacity. Domestically produced low-carbon fuels can help major projects themselves reduce their emissions footprint, and serve hard-to-abate transportation sectors such as marine, rail, and aviation.ABFC looks forward to working with the Government of Canada and parliamentarians to ensure the new framework accelerates clean fuel and low-carbon energy projects alongside other major infrastructure.“Clean fuel facilities are long-lived, capital-intensive assets, and investors price regulatory risk into every one of them,” said Ghatala.“A predictable, one-year federal decision lowers that risk premium and brings new low-carbon molecules to Canadian markets sooner. As clean energy responds to clear demand signals: setting 2040 carbon intensity targets under the Clean Fuel Regulations would give investors the durable demand signal they need to build those projects here. The Building Canada Strong Act can help turn Canada's natural advantages into lasting economic strength, energy security, and measurable emissions reductions.”-30-About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for lower carbon and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. ABFC members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are leading suppliers of renewable and low carbon fuels in Canada and worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Colleen Lamothe

Advanced Biofuels Canada Association

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ABFC Welcomes Building Canada Strong Act as Opportunity to Build a Low-Carbon Energy Superpower News Provided By Advanced Biofuels Canada Association September 25, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Politics



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