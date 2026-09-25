Manipur CM Announces Special Financial Assistance Scheme For Women Street Vendors

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 25 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Friday that a special financial assistance scheme would be introduced for women street vendors in the state before the 'Ningol Chakouba'-2026 to help them meet their families' daily needs.

He added that those who have not yet registered themselves may do so through their respective Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The 'Ningol Chakouba' is a traditional Meitei community festival celebrated in Manipur to honour and strengthen the bond of love between married women and their paternal families.

The Chief Minister on Friday attended the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at Indian National Army (INA) Martyr's Memorial Complex Hall at Moirang in Bishnupur district.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand Singh said that the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' campaign is being observed across the country to acknowledge the 25 years of public service of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to carry forward the spirit of public service and good governance.

The Chief Minister noted that the unprecedented ethnic crisis that took place in the state since 2023 had a drastic impact on the state's economy.

He added that the ethnic violence incurred a huge loss in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue to the state.

He said that frequent shutdown and blockades called in the state have resulted in a loss of around Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore per day in tax revenue to the state government.

Khemchand Singh stressed that any differences can always be settled through dialogue and appealed not to resort to agitations, which affects the normal day-to-day activities.

Recalling his visit to Jiribam district, the Chief Minister said that the trust deficit among the different communities residing in the aftermath of the crisis has been substantially bridged.

He added that the communities are now living together in peace and harmony.

Expressing his deep anguish over the tragic incident at Tronglaobi, that occurred just after his visit to Jiribam district, which claimed the lives of two innocent minor children, the Chief Minister said that certain vested interests continue to work against the state government's efforts for the restoration of lasting peace and normalcy in the state.

Khemchand Singh told the gathering that public transport services along National Highway-2, connecting Imphal with Assam's Guwahati via Dimapur (Nagaland), have been resumed and that the public is actively availing the service.

The Chief Minister expressed that merely raising one's voice in the Valley in the name of love for Manipur, without willing to climb the hills, would not be sufficient.

He said that people who advocate for protecting Manipur but are unwilling to go to the hills should not be followed merely on the basis of their words.

The Chief Minister encouraged such people to visit the hills and added that Manipur is inhabited by 36 different communities, who have safeguarded the integrity of the state and must continue to uphold and protect it.

Khemchand Singh said that the crisis has severely affected families dependent on daily wages for their livelihood.

He added that, following discussions during the recently concluded eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, the state government has decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to around 3,00,050 families.

He said that the necessary budgetary provision has been earmarked for implementation of the assistance.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to make concerted efforts towards preserving the unity and integrity of Manipur.

He urged all sections of society to keep aside differences and work together in the larger interest of the state, united by a shared love and commitment towards Manipur.

During the programme the Chief Minister distributed various government scheme benefits to the eligible beneficiaries to the people of the district under various departments.

Khemchand Singh also visited and interacted with more than 25 service counters and stalls showcasing various schemes and services of various government departments and institutions.