What To See At WEFTEC 2026: Green Steel Environmental Returns With Full-Scale Pilot Results At Booth #7946

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including renewable energy stocks, features the following news from Green Steel Environmental ahead of WEFTEC 2026.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 24, 2026 - With the WEFTEC 2026 exhibit hall set to open September 28 in New Orleans, Green Steel Environmental is previewing what attendees and media can expect at Booth #7946: the first public look at full-scale performance data from the Company's first municipal deployment of Green Steel PSR(TM), a patented additive made from upcycled steel slag that replaces hazardous treatment chemicals in wastewater and biogas operations.

A year after introducing Green Steel PSR(TM) to the wastewater community at WEFTEC 2025, the Company returns with proof from the field - results from the City of Boulder's Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF), where the product has been running at full scale.

Full-scale pilot results, on display: New data from the Boulder WRRF deployment, including the 13,000 lbs of phosphate removed, 14M SCF of methane cleaned, 12,000 gal of hazardous chemicals displaced, and 1.2B gal of wastewater treated, in part, since the pilot commenced in early June. A look at how it works: A walkthrough of how Green Steel PSR(TM) - made from steel slag that would otherwise sit in mill stockpiles as low-value roadway aggregate - adsorbs phosphorus and sulfur, and why it's engineered to replace corrosive chemicals like ferric chloride. Face time with the team behind the technology: Company leadership will be on-site throughout the show to answer questions and explore pilot opportunities with operators and engineers attending the event. One-on-one meetings for media: Media can schedule dedicated time with Company leadership at the booth to conduct interviews for various story angles, including: The Circular Economy: How steel mills' waste is helping wastewater plants become more sustainable. Public Infrastructure & Safety: Replacing hazardous chemicals in wastewater treatment to improve workplace safety. Optimizing Renewable Energy Production: How upcycled steel slag helps RNG producers operate more efficiently and sustainably. Cleantech Innovation: How a University of Colorado deep-tech spinout is converting an abundant steel industry waste material into a useful product for the wastewater industry. AgTech / Circular Economy: How a waste material from steel manufacturing sequesters phosphorus from municipal wastewater and safely converts it into a slow-release, plant-available fertilizer prized by growers. Protecting Public Infrastructure: How eliminating corrosive chemicals like ferric chloride protects public wastewater plants from infrastructure degradation. The next chapter of a WEFTEC story: Green Steel Environmental will also share what's next - including where additional pilots are underway and how the technology applies beyond municipal wastewater to biogas and renewable natural gas producers, dairy farms, food processing plants, pulp and paper mills, and breweries and distilleries - any operation needing to control phosphorus and/or hydrogen sulfide.

AdvertisementWhat to See at Booth #7946

The technology has cleared EPA 503, EPA WET, and EPA TCLP testing and was validated in a peer-reviewed article published inWater Environment Research, the journal of the Water Environment Federation, the organizer of WEFTEC.

The Boulder showcase follows a string of recent momentum for the company, including a $2.2 million seed round closed in January 2026 and recognition as a SXSW Pitch 2026 finalist in the Sustainability, AgTech & Food category.

Green Steel Environmental's leadership will be at Booth #7946 throughout the exhibit hall's open hours, Monday, September 28 through Wednesday, September 30. Media interested in scheduling an interview ahead of the show are encouraged to contact the Company directly.

About Green Steel Environmental

Green Steel Environmental is a Boulder, Colorado-based cleantech company that transforms upcycled steel slag into Green Steel PSR(TM), a patented additive that replaces hazardous chemicals in wastewater treatment and biogas production. Spun out of the University of Colorado, the company helps municipal and industrial facilities remove phosphorus and control hydrogen sulfide more safely, sustainably, and affordably than conventional chemical treatment. Learn more atgreensteelenvironmental.

Media Contact

Ron Zighelboim

Chief Commercial Officer

Green Steel Environmental

+1 970.627.7118

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greensteelenvironmental

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