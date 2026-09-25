Bond Market Calm Is A Trap, Will Next Sell-Off Be More Extreme

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The calm creeping back into global bond markets is borrowed time, and the next leg of the sell-off will be sharper, faster and more brutal than anything seen this month, warns the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations, as oil prices retreat from recent highs and yields pause for breath.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield holds near 5.17%, a fraction below Thursday's peak, its highest level since June 2007. The 30-year bond sits around 5.46% after touching levels last seen in 2004.

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Brent crude has slipped back from close to $110 a barrel last week, easing the immediate inflation scare. Pain at the pump remains severe, with US regular gasoline averaging nearly $4.48 a gallon against $3.18 a year ago.

This week's rout reached far beyond America. Japanese government bonds, UK gilts, German bunds and wider eurozone debt all saw yields jump to fresh highs before edging lower on Friday.

Pressure is also coming from the Federal Reserve. Governor Michael Barr signalled on Wednesday that further tightening may be needed to drag inflation back to target, while business activity surveys hit their strongest reading in more than four years.

Futures markets now price roughly a 71% chance of an October rate hike.

Washington's borrowing needs to sit at the heart of his warning. The Treasury's buyback programme has helped steady parts of the market, but supply keeps coming.

He believes the respite itself is sowing the seeds of a harsher reversal.

Oil remains the wildcard. Supply disruption in the Middle East has left crude swinging wildly, and a renewed spike would reignite every inflation fear the market has just shelved.

The consequences stretch well beyond fixed income.