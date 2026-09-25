Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) Gains On AI Lab Purchase Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including energy stocks issues a trading alert for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI ).

The stock makes the NYSE top percentage gainer list on news of an AI Lab purchase order. The stock is trading at $12.99 +2.00 (+18.20%) on volume of over 3.6 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $13.34.

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Atlas Energy today announced that two wholly owned, indirect subsidiaries of Atlas have executed separate cost reimbursement agreements with a leading frontier AI lab in conjunction with the execution of equipment purchase agreements to secure long-lead-time supporting equipment and incremental power generation equipment for specific data center projects. The cost reimbursement agreements allocate the related equipment to this specific customer and facilitate near-term financing.

The first cost reimbursement agreement supports the purchase of balance-of-plant equipment, including emissions control systems, electrical distribution equipment, battery energy storage systems, and other supporting infrastructure to support the deployment of Atlas' existing generator orders under its previously announced Global Framework Agreement ("GFA") with Caterpillar Inc.

The second cost reimbursement agreement supports an incremental 283 megawatts of purchase commitments for Caterpillar power generation equipment to facilitate the initial power ramp of a separate data center project. These generating capacity purchases are in addition to Atlas's obligations under the GFA with Caterpillar.

Additionally, Atlas executed a purchase agreement for 328 megawatts of generating capacity, consistent with its obligations under the GFA for 2027 deliveries.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI ) is a leading energy solutions provider, unlocking energy that powers the world's critical infrastructure. For companies requiring power where grid utilities are unavailable, Atlas can help customers overcome the schedule and capital expense barriers that hinder project and operational success. For oil & gas producers, Atlas helps companies overcome disruptive operational and technical challenges to maximize oilfield completions and operations. From large scale private grid power systems to the world's most advanced frac sand delivery networks, Atlas delivers the engineering, technology and turnkey project execution expertise that turns energy constraints into advantages.