Qatar To Host 2027 Motogp From March 12 To 14

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 2027 MotoGP calendar has been confirmed, marking the return of the Grand Prix of Qatar to Lusail International Circuit (LIC), the only night race in the calendar, from March 12 to 14.

As the second round of the 2027 MotoGP calendar, LIC will follow the season opener in Buriram, Thailand, from March 5-7, with the championship concluding in Valencia from November 26-28.

LIC has hosted MotoGP since 2004 and made history in 2008 by staging the championship's first-ever night race. The circuit is among a select group of venues to host all three major motorsport events; MotoGP, Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

As with every round on the calendar, LIC will once again feature the Sprint in 2027, giving fans an additional opportunity to experience competitive on-track action.

The 5.38km circuit, with its 16 turns and long main straight, has become renowned for fast racing, while its world-class lighting system creates one of the sport's most distinctive settings

LIC will also host Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship from March 25-27 in 2027, with the two events taking place just two weeks apart.

Two new circuits added in calendar shake-up for 2027

Meanwhile, MotoGP has added two new circuits in Argentina and Australia for the 22-race 2027 calendar. The first new track will be in Buenos Aires in April, the second leg of a three-race American swing that starts with Goiania in Brazil, which staged its first race this season, and finishes in Austin, Texas.

The second addition is a street circuit in Adelaide, on November 14 at the end of a five-race late-season swing down through Asia to Australia.

The Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez in Buenos Aires replaces Termas de Hondo, more than 1,100 kilometres inland from the capital. That circuit was on and off the MotoGP calendar between 2014 and its last appearance in 2025. Buenos Aires last hosted races in 1999.

In Australia, Phillip Island near Melbourne has hosted races since 1989, but its contract expires after this season and the Victoria State Government rejected a plan by MotoGP to move the race to the track used by Formula One in Albert Park in the heart of the city.

The race in Adelaide, which will require laying track in parklands, has met with local opposition. Hungary has been dropped from the schedule after just two years. The race was poorly attended and the Balaton Park circuit was reportedly unpopular with riders.

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