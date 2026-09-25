Rayan Header Salvages 1-1 Draw Between Brazil And Australia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A last minute header from Brazilian substitute Rayan salvaged a 1-1 draw with Australia in a thrilling international friendly in Townsville on Friday.

Rayan headed the ball home in the 95th minute to deny the hosts what would have been only their second win over the South American giants.

It was a fitting result from two evenly-matched teams who gave everything in front of a sell-out crowd in the North Queensland city.

"It was a difficult game," Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti conceded. "The pitch was not so good to play good football on, but we showed fight until the end. I think it was a good test for us."

A superb free kick from Australian youngster Nestory Irankunda had looked enough to give the Socceroos an upset win.

With the two sides locked at 0-0 midway through the second half, Irankunda stepped up and drilled his free kick over the defensive wall into the net, leaving Brazil keeper Hugo Souza rooted to the spot.

But Brazil came out and dominated against an increasingly defensive Australian outfit and were rewarded seconds before full-time.

With both teams looking to rebuild after early exits from this year's World Cup, it was the Socceroos who seized the early advantage.

They dominated possession and territory, attacking with width and finding plenty of space on both sides.

MIDFIELDER CONNOR METCALFE

Midfielder Connor Metcalfe went close in just the third minute before an Irankunda bullet forced a good save from Souza.

Brazil weathered the storm and began to get into the game, looking increasingly dangerous through in-form Barcelona striker Raphinha and Chelsea forward Estevao.

Raphinha had a good chance with a header straight to Australian keeper Patrick Beach after 20 minutes before Estevao forced a great save from Beach five minutes later.

The Brazil dominance appeared to have paid off in the 46th minute when Estevao scored, but a VAR review saw the goal ruled out due to an earlier foul on Australian captain Harry Soutar.

The second half saw much of the same, with Brazil controlling the centre and the Socceroos finding space out wide.

The visitors were just edging the match and it seemed only a matter of time before they scored, but they were shocked by Irankunda's superb free kick.

The Socceroos defended furiously and looked to have held out for the win, but a last minute corner saw Rayan's header just too powerful for Beach to hold out.

Rayan Townsville Australia Raphinha