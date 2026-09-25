Qatar Strongly Condemns Houthi Missile Attacks On Saudi Arabia
In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its categorical rejection of the attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for an immediate halt to such actions.
The State of Qatar reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said it supported the kingdom in taking legitimate measures to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.
The ministry said Saudi Arabia's security was closely linked to Qatar's security and to the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.
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