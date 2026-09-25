Multibank Group Secures Two Awards At Forex Expo Dubai 2026

(BUSINESS WIRE )--MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, received two awards during its participation at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, held on 22 and 23 September at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Group was named “Best Global Institutional Financial Ecosystem of the Year” and received the award for“ Excellence in Global Financial Markets Innovation and Community Impact.”

The first award recognised the strength and breadth of MultiBank Group's global institutional offering, which brings together trading, liquidity, technology, infrastructure, execution, market access and tailored client solutions within an integrated financial ecosystem.

The second award acknowledged the Group's continued investment in financial-market innovation, including the development of advanced technologies, products and infrastructure, alongside its contribution to financial education, accessibility and wider industry development.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“We are honoured to receive these two awards at Forex Expo Dubai 2026. These reflect our commitment to building a comprehensive financial ecosystem supported by advanced technology, strong infrastructure and regulatory oversight. Since our establishment in 2005, we have remained focused on delivering reliable solutions for clients across global markets while contributing positively to the continued development of the financial services industry.”

Beyond the awards, Forex Expo Dubai 2026 provided MultiBank Group with a valuable platform to engage with existing and prospective clients, partners, traders and fintech professionals.

Throughout the two-day event, the Group showcased its comprehensive services and offerings, discussed clients' evolving requirements and explored future collaboration. The event also enabled it to strengthen industry relationships, establish valuable new connections and exchange insights with market participants. Together with the two awards, its successful participation reflected MultiBank Group's strong market presence and the continued interest in its global financial ecosystem.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 4 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $35 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 18+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 1000:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group.

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