Sterling Ark Announces Strategic Alliance With Ajyal Holding Following 25% Stake Acquisition

Sterling Ark, an independent integrated real estate advisory and project delivery firm, today announced a strategic alliance with Ajyal Holding, a diversified business group headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, Ajyal Holding has acquired a 25% stake in Sterling Ark.

Expressing his confidence in the alliance, Sankey Prasad, Chairman, Sterling Ark, said,“Our alliance with Ajyal Holding marks an important step in Sterling Ark's progress. It gives us greater scope to pursue new opportunities and build on our capabilities across the region. We see strong potential in bringing our respective strengths together to create long-term value.”

Ajyal Holding's presence across real estate, contracting, fit-out, building materials and technology, among other sectors, complements Sterling Ark's end-to-end advisory and project delivery capabilities and experience across real estate, logistics, hospitality, education, retail, industrial, and healthcare. The alliance leverages these complementary strengths to give Sterling Ark a broader platform to pursue new opportunities and deepen its market reach.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed M. Al Romaithi, Chairman, Ajyal Holding, said, “Ajyal Holding looks for opportunities to partner with businesses that have a clear sense of purpose and the ability to turn that vision into results. We see that quality in Sterling Ark and in Sankey Prasad's leadership of the business. His experience in the region and understanding of the real estate sector give us confidence in the direction of the company and the value of this relationship.”

“Our association with Sterling Ark reflects our belief in entrepreneurship and innovation as drivers of progress. We are pleased to formalize this relationship and look forward to developing it through practical areas of cooperation,” added Rashid Al Romaithi, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Ajyal Holding.

Technology plays an important role in Sterling Ark's growth strategy and structured project governance. Sharing his thoughts on technology's significance in Sterling Ark's growth strategy, Cherian Sankey, Group Managing Director – Strategy & Innovation, Sterling Ark, said,“Technology will remain central to how we build the business for the opportunities ahead. This alliance with Ajyal Holding gives us a solid base to pursue new opportunities across the region and build on our capabilities. Our focus is on creating a business that can operate at scale and respond to the changing needs of the real estate sector.”

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